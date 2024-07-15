Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.6 billion in 2023 to $3.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for AI-powered CT, the rise in the prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of cloud computing, the rising geriatric population, the implementation of favorable government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing attention to lessen radiologists workload, the rising geriatric population, growing investment, rising demand for the influx of large and complex datasets, increasing demand for AI-powered CT.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

Growing imaging modalities are expected to propel the growth of AI in the medical imaging market going forward. Imaging modalities refer to the different medical imaging techniques used to visualize the body for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. AI algorithms are used in medical modalities to assist in image reconstruction, noise reduction, and artifact correction, leading to clearer and more accurate CT images.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert Group/Agfa HealthCare, Aidoc Medical, Arterys Inc., Lunit Inc., Butterfly Network Inc., Digital Diagnostics Inc., Caption Health Inc., EchoNous Inc., Covera Health Inc., Nanox Imaging LTD., AZmed, InformAI LLC, Avicenna AI, ImageBiopsy Lab, Nucleai, Icometrix NV., Gleamer.

Major companies operating in the AI in the medical imaging market are developing innovative products, such as AI-enabled MRI systems, to better serve patients. An AI-enabled MRI system is a traditional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Segments:

1) By Modality: Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-rays, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging

2) By Technology: Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Neurology, Respiratory and Pulmonary, Cardiology, Breast Screening, Orthopedics

4) By End-Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging refers to the use of artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze medical images and provide quantitative assessments of radiographic characteristics. AI can help automatically identify and categorize pulmonary nodules as benign or malignant, which is lifesaving in many patients. AI can also be used to make diagnostic predictions for brain tumors and automate radiation treatment planning.

The Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on artificial intelligence in medical imaging market size, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market major players, artificial intelligence in medical imaging competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market positioning, and artificial intelligence in medical imaging market growth across geographies.

