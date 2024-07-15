Star-Studded Cast Announced for Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody at Edinburgh Fringe Festival
NEW DEMO TRACK LOWER YOUR EXPECTATIONS OUT NOWEDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet dreams are made of this! Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Productions and Director Andy Fickman (Heathers: The Musical) unveil the cast for the highly anticipated Edinburgh Fringe Festival staged reading of Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody. This theatrical event promises to be the talk of the town and a can't-miss World Premiere!
Leading the ensemble as the co-narrators are none other than the iconic stars of the original 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt), was lured out of retirement and will delight audiences from August 9th to 18th, and Paris Themmen (Mike Teevee), will step in from August 19th to 26th. And that's not all! Joining them is Kirsty Paterson, the original Glasgow Chocolate Experience disaster cast member AKA Sad Oompa Loompa, ready to bring a whirlwind of emotions to the stage.
The star-studded ensemble is rounded out by:
Shelly Regner (Pitch Perfect series)
Eric Petersen ( School of Rock The Musical, Shrek: The Musical)
Nicole Greenwood (In Plain Sight)
Wilkie Ferguson (Broadway’s Motown: The Musical)
Cassandra Parker (Cabaret)
Monica Evans (Singer/Songwriter)
Chris Villain (Freakshow)
There might even be a few UNKNOWN surprise guests in store. Performances take place from August 9th to 26th at the Edinburgh Pleasance Dome. Get your tickets now HERE!
It was also announced today that the book for the musical will be written by Richard Kraft and Andy Fickman. Kraft and Fickman share a mutual love of musicals, obscure show biz references and Gene Wilder. This is their first collaboration.
“If you announce it, they will come,“ muses producer Richard Kraft. “It was only in March that I came up with the notion for a stage musical. I had a press release before I had a show. Then, a great team of top songwriters wrote our score of sixteen tunes. Next, the perfect director, Andy Fickman, signed on. And now our dream cast has assembled to premiere this crazy idea at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest. Even in my purest imagination, I couldn’t have seen this all coming together so beautifully and so fast. It is simply scrumdiddlyumptious.”
Andy Fickman adds, “I feel like Willy Wonka himself standing at the gates to the factory with this remarkable cast all arriving with their Golden Tickets ready to perform. Working with this glorious cast in this dreamy musical is already a joy, but to add the original Veruca Salt and Mike Teevee to the mix—my head is having an explosion of sweet treats!
In addition, the latest demo track, "LOWER YOUR EXPECTATIONS," has just dropped! Penned by Emmy-nominee Riki Lindhome, this track features Willy holding a press conference the day after Willy’s Candy Spectacular is shut down, delivering a masterclass in the art of the non-apology apology! Watch the animated lyric video sung by Fletcher Sheridan [HERE]!
Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody features the songwriting genius of Riki Lindhome, Daniel Mertzlufft, Doug Rockwell & Tova Litvin, Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, Megan Cavallari, Kate Miccuci, Jennifer Lucy Cook & Richard Kraft! For more information on Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody, visit willyscandyspectacular.com
ADDITIONAL MEDIA:
CAST IMAGES AND BIOS FOR USE
Disclaimer:
“Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody” is a parody production. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka, Willy’s Chocolate Experience, and their characters are registered trademarks and/or associated with companies including Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., House of Illuminati, Willy’s Chocolate Experience, The Ferrero Group, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Netflix, Village Roadshow Pictures, HeyDay Films and Domain Entertainment.
This production is not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated with Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., Illuminati, Willy’s Chocolate Experience, The Ferrero Group, The Roald Dahl Story Company, Netflix, Village Roadshow Pictures, HeyDay Films and Domain Entertainment. or any of their subsidiaries or affiliated companies and/or third party licensors.
paul christensen
PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 949-379-0844
email us here