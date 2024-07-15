Board Chairwoman and Award-Winning CEO Gamze Cuhadaroglu Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Gamze has established herself as a global leader and sets a high standard for others to emulate. I look forward to her growing impact on our peer community and wherever she leads and serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Gamze Cuhadaroglu of Istanbul, Türkiye.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Her award of this credential marks a milestone for the DCRO Institute as she is the 200th person to be recognized for this achievement globally.
Gamze is the non-executive chairwoman of the board of directors for KOROPLAST Tüketim Maddeleri, a Turkish consumer products company, where she also leads the Governance and Remuneration Committee and the Risk Assessment Committee, while also serving as a member of the Audit Committee. She serves as a non-executive board member for Doğan Yayınları, a children’s book and periodicals publishing firm, and Arzum Elektrikli Ev Aletleri, in the home appliance industry.
While serving as an executive, Fortune Magazine, the Economist Magazine, and Capital Magazine recognized her as one of the most powerful women CEOs in Türkiye and Europe.
Gamze previously served in chief executive and board chair roles for various elements of the Danone enterprise and spent formative years with Uniliver. She also acts as an advisory board member for multiple companies.
In addition to her for-profit board service, Gamze has served as a board member for nonprofits, including the Turkish Foundation for Children in Need of Protection and Women on Board, Türkiye. She earned her International Baccalaureate from Frankfurt International School, has a degree in business administration from Boğaziçi University, and has completed executive programs at IMD and the London Business School.
“Gamze has already established herself as a global leader and sets a high standard for others to emulate," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "We’re very proud to count her among our credential holders and look forward to the growing impact she will have on our peer community and at the organizations she leads and serves.”
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I highly recommend this course for people who want to become an effective board member,” said Ms. Cuhadaroglu. “The flow and processes help to put everything in perspective, and this course provides great tools to apply when in a board position.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking®. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
