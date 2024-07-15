Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Senate's arrest order vs Alice Guo/Guo Hua Ping, others

Submit Release
July 13, 2024

The issuance of the arrest order is only the first step to making Mayor Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping accountable to our laws.

Sa dami ng kasinungalingan at posibleng krimen ni Mayor Alice at ng lahat ng sangkot sa POGO, this is not merely procedural. This arrest order upholds the mandate of the Senate to safeguard the well-being of Filipinos.

Patuloy naming hinihintay sa Senado ang kanyang pagdalo sa susunod na hearing, kasama na ang lahat ng taong nasa listahan na cited in contempt.

Magpakita na kayo. Hindi mabubura ng inyong pagtatago ang katotohanan.

