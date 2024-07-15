'Tol' to return to Zambales July 16

Tolentino: missing fisher had a 'premonition' before 'hit-and-run' incident at WPS

Jose Mondeñedo had a premonition that he could be bidding his last goodbye to his wife when he left his home in Subic, Zambales last Sunday (July 7) to fish with his brother in the West Philippine Sea.

This was relayed by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino in a media interview on Saturday, July 13.

The senator shared that in his phone conversation with Jose's wife, Delia earlier that day, the latter recalled how her husband specifically asked her to take good care of their three children.

"Ang nangyari pala, bago pumalaot si Jose, ipinagbilin sa asawa yung tatlong anak. Grade 3 yung pinakabata, grade 10 yung sumunod, at third year college yung isa," Tolentino said. "Oo, parang may pahiwatig na sya."

He added: "Ang problema [ni Delia] ngayon, ay kung paano mapag aaral ang kanilang mga anak."

To recall, the senator had appealed for government assistance for the Mondeñedo brothers, Jose and Robert, and their families, including scholarships for Jose's children.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) had not yet located Jose, noted Tolentino, quoting information from Delia.

The senator shared that he would visit Delia and her children in Subic on Tuesday (July 16).

He will also go to the wake of San Marcelino Sangguniang Bayan Member Aleysander 'Ly' Aquino, who passed away last Wednesday, July 10.

It was Councilor Aquino who first reported to Tolentino about the 'hit-and-run' incident in WPS.