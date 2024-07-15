PHILIPPINES, July 15 - Press Release

July 14, 2024 Sen. Robin Eyes Bigger 2025 Budget for PH Embassy in Czech Republic With 10,000 Filipino workers to be allowed to enter the Czech Republic yearly, the Philippine embassy there may need a bigger budget for 2025 to ensure their welfare - and Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla vowed Saturday evening to push for this. Padilla gave the promise during a Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar and Consular Outreach for overseas Filipino workers at the Imperial Hotel Ostrava, where he also cited the "equal pay" policy of the Czech government. "Pagdating sa budget, hindi ko kayo kokontrahin... baka hingin pa natin na tumaas (When it comes to your budget for 2025, I will not air any objection. I may even ask for a bigger budget for you)," he said. Following the state visit of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. to the Czech Republic last March, an agreement was forged to allow the entry of some 10,000 Filipino workers to the Czech Republic every year. At present, there are at least 7,000 skilled Filipino workers who may avail of "equal pay" in the Czech Republic. "Siyempre makakausap natin ang embassy natin, kung pupunta dito 10,000 (na manggagawa), mas marami dapat sa embassy. Dapat magdagdag ang DFA ng tao dito (We will talk to our embassy - if 10,000 Filipinos can enter the Czech Republic every year, the embassy will need more personnel. The Department of Foreign Affairs should have more people)," Padilla said. During the meeting, Padilla sang songs to the delight of the OFWs at the meeting. He sang "Kumusta Ka" by Freddie Aguilar; "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton; and "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley. Meanwhile, Padilla hailed the strong and deep ties between the Philippines and Czech Republic, even as he voiced optimism the bond will continue to grow. Padilla, who visited the Czech Republic to observe how it regulates the use of medical cannabis, noted that while diplomatic ties between the two countries started on Oct. 5, 1973, their relationship dates back to the 19th century. "The Philippines commits to further deepening its relationship by fostering economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and strategic partnerships with the Czech Republic," he said in a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate in recognizing the strong ties between the two countries, to be filed this week. According to Padilla, it was in Litomerice, a town that was once part of Austria, then Czechoslovakia, that Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal solidified a friendship with Ferdinand Blumentritt, a schoolmaster there. He noted Blumentritt played a significant role in our revolution against Spanish colonialism, as he was believed to have encouraged and even donated money for the publication of Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere," which triggered the Filipinos' movement for independence. "For over 50 years, the relationship between the Filipinos and the Czechs has only grown stronger and went beyond the recorded ties between two historical figures," he noted. On the other hand, he said there are some 7,026 Filipinos now in the Czech Republic engaged in the processing industry, automotive, repair of appliances, manufacturing, IT communications, real estate, health or wellness, and household service work. During the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Czech Republic last March, heads of both states witnessed the signing of a joint communique for a labor consultation mechanism; and the signing of memorandums of understanding between Philippine and Czech business leaders to promote trade and investment. Sen. Robin, Ipaglalaban ang Mas Malaking 2025 Budget para sa PH Embassy sa Czech Republic Upang matiyak na handa ang Philippine embassy na tugunan ang pangangailangan ng 10,000 Pilipinong manggagawang inaasahang pumasok sa Czech Republic bawa't taon, ipaglalaban ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang mas malaking budget para sa embahada para sa 2025. Tiniyak ito ni Padilla Sabado ng gabi, sa Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar and Consular Outreach para sa overseas Filipino workers sa Imperial Hotel Ostrava, kung saang pinuri rin niya ang "equal pay policy" ng pamahalaan ng Czech Republic. "Pagdating sa budget, hindi ko kayo kokontrahin... baka hingin pa natin na tumaas," aniya. Matapos ang state visit ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. sa Czech Republic noong Marso, nagkaroon ng kasunduan na magpapahintulot sa pagpasok ng mahigit na 10,000 Pilipinong manggagawa sa Czech Republic kada taon. Sa kasalukuyan ay may 7,000 manggagawang Pilipino na maaaring makinabang sa "equal pay" sa Czech Republic. "Siyempre makakausap natin ang embassy natin, kung pupunta dito 10,000 (na manggagawa), mas marami dapat sa embassy. Dapat magdagdag ang DFA ng tao dito," ani Padilla. Pinasaya rin ni Padilla ang mga OFW sa kanyang pagkanta ng "Kumusta Ka" ni Freddie Aguilar; "Wonderful Tonight" ni Eric Clapton; at "Can't Help Falling In Love" ni Elvis Presley. Samantala, pinuri ni Padilla ang matatag at malalim na ugnayan ng Pilipinas at ng Czech Republic, at umaasa siyang patuloy na lalago ang pagkakaibigan na ito. Ani Padilla, na bumisita sa Czech Republic upang masdan ang pag-regulate ng medical cannabis, bagama't nagsimula ang diplomatic ties noong ika-5 ng Oktubre, 1973, ang pagkakaibigan nila ay nagsimula noon pang ika-19 siglo. "The Philippines commits to further deepening its relationship by fostering economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and strategic partnerships with the Czech Republic," ani Padilla sa resolusyon "expressing the sense of the Senate" na kinikilala ang malalim at matatag na pagkakaibigan ng dalawang bansa. Inaasahang ihahain ang resolusyon sa darating na linggo. Ani Padilla, sa Litomerice - isang bayan na noo'y bahagi ng Austria at Czechoslovakia - na nagsimula ang pagkakaibigan ng pambansang bayani Dr. Jose Rizal at ang schoolmaster na si Ferdinand Blumentritt. Dagdag niya, malaki ang naiambag ni Blumentritt sa rebolusyon ng Pilipino laban sa mga Kastila, sa pamamagitan ng paghikayat at pag-ambag ng pera para sa paglathala ng "Noli Me Tangere" ni Rizal, na naging mitsa ng kilusan ng mga Pilipino tungo sa kalayaan. "For over 50 years, the relationship between the Filipinos and the Czechs has only grown stronger and went beyond the recorded ties between two historical figures," ani Padilla. Iginiit din ni Padilla na may 7,026 Pilipino sa Czech Republic na nagtatrabaho sa the processing industry, automotive, repair of appliances, manufacturing, IT communications, real estate, health or wellness, at household service work. Noong state visit ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Czech Republic noong Marso, naging saksi ang pinuno ng dalawang bansa ang paglagda ng joint communique para sa labor consultation mechanism; at paglagda ng memorandums of understanding ng malalaking negosyante ng dalawang bansa para isulong ang kalakalan at pamumuhunan.