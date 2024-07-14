California deploys law enforcement officers to support Republican National Convention in Wisconsin

“It is critical we support our law enforcement colleagues in Wisconsin and the safety of participants at this significant event,” said Nancy Ward, Cal OES Director. “California’s peace officers are well-trained and experienced in handling large-scale events, and we are confident in their ability to enhance the security operations in Milwaukee.”

The officers from California will be working in conjunction with law enforcement agencies at the event. Their responsibilities may include crowd management, traffic control and ensuring public safety throughout the duration of the convention. EMAC is a cooperative agreement amongst states across the nation that provides mutual support during emergencies and planned events.