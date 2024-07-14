Alchip Technologies Ranked as Taiwan’s #1 AI Company

CommonWealth Magazine recognizes company’s impact on global AI growth

Taipei, Taiwan, July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommonWealth Magazine has named Alchip the overall #1 company in Taiwan’s AI supply chain. The publication’s ranking is based in part on the fact that it attributes over 70% of Alchip’s revenue to AI-related ASIC designs.

Alchip’s ranking came as part of CommonWealth’s Top 50 AI companies in Taiwan based on the publication’s proprietary index of historic and current financial results. Alchip was also ranked number one in the ASIC design service company category.

“We’re very appreciative of CommonWealth’s” acknowledgement of Alchip’s contributions to the growth of artificial intelligence on a global scale,” said Johnny Shen, President and CEO Alchip Technologies. “This honor is an outgrowth of the company’s expanding global focus and influence.”

CommonWealth conducted a special review of Taiwan's artificial intelligence supply chain and named 50 Taiwan-based companies to its "Top 50 AI Operational Performance" list. Operational performance is the publication’s proprietary index based on six financial indicators, including long-term growth over the past three years, annual performance, and company size.

The 50 companies listed in the survey come from a variety of industry sectors, including module factories, ASIC design service companies, server providers, and test and assembly companies. The publication’s focus reflects a current AI industry sentiment. Amid the sluggish demand for laptops, smartphones, and general servers, the aggressive AI arms race by American cloud giants like Microsoft and Meta has emerged as the most prominent and robust source of tech demand. Taiwanese companies riding the AI wave have not only seen their stock prices soar but also have significantly ensured growth momentum for this year and the next.

“We take the implications of this honor quite seriously by continuously adding value to our AI ASIC customers. This is our commitment to continuing our AI ASIC leadership.” Mr. Shen stated.

For more information, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

