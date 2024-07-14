Submit Release
2024 Wildlife Conservation Raffle to Feature Ford Truck, Caymas Boat, Oliver Travel Trailer, and More

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) has put together 10 outstanding prize packages totaling more than $290,000 for the 2024 Wildlife Conservation Raffle. Proceeds from the raffle fund important conservation projects like public land acquisition and habitat management.

A new prize this year is a Caymas CX bass boat valued at $80,000. Returning is a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership, and an Oliver Travel Trailer valued at $90,500.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone; a Tracker Off Road UTV; a trophy deer hunting package on President’s Island; waterfowl hunting package on historic Reelfoot Lake, an Outdoor Adventure package featuring a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a Best of the West long-range shooting package, a Heritage package which includes a Tennessee Henry rifle, and a new Ted Nugent Hunting Experience at Sunrize Acres in Michigan.

Tickets are on sale now through Sunday, Sept. 15 and are available as single tickets for $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100.  There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity there is of snatching one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly here

Ten winning ticket numbers will be drawn on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The lucky winners will get to select their prize in the order that they are drawn. All winners will be announced live during the Sept. 20 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at Paris Landing State Park. The announcement will also be live streamed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Anyone who purchased a ticket will be notified of the live stream by email.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts. 

---TWRA---

2024 Tennessee Conservation Raffle

