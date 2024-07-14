Goddess Retreats Announces Exclusive Women's Ski and Snowboarding Retreat in Hakuba, Japan
JAPAN, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goddess Retreats is pleased to announce a special edition of its Snow Goddess Retreat in Hakuba, Japan, for February 2025. The retreat, focused exclusively on women's skiing, snowboarding, and sparking the spirit, offers a unique opportunity for solo female travelers to experience the winter magic of the Japanese Alps. With the founder Chelsea Ross leading the retreat, this event is a truly special occasion compared to the regular offerings by Goddess Retreats.
The Snow Goddess Retreat in Hakuba will run for the entire month of February 2025, with four retreat dates available: February 1-8, February 8-15, February 15-22, and February 22-March 1. Retreat participants will enjoy an 8-day, 7-night stay in the heart of Hakuba Valley, one of Japan's premier ski regions known for its abundant snowfall and diverse terrain. The retreat package includes daily all-mountain lift passes to ten ski resorts in the Hakuba Valley, group ski or snowboarding lessons tailored to different skill levels, restorative yoga and meditation sessions, cultural workshops, and life coaching workshops led by Chelsea Ross.
A highlight of the retreat, however, is the "Bucket List Bliss Day," which offers a break from the slopes to explore some of Japan's cultural treasures. Guests can visit the Jigokudani Wild Monkey Park, home to the famous snow monkeys, tour the historic Masuichi Sake Brewery, and explore the Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City.
"Our Snow Goddess Retreat is designed to provide women with a supportive and fun environment to either learn or improve their skiing and snowboarding skills,” Chelsea says. “Hakuba's amazing powder conditions make it an ideal destination for both beginners and seasoned skiers alike. I'm excited to personally guide our guests through this unforgettable experience."
Delectable dining is another key aspect of the Snow Goddess Retreat, with 14 meals included in the package. Guests will enjoy a combination of western comfort food and Japanese culinary delights, creating a warm and welcoming environment perfect for evening gatherings after a day on the slopes.
Additionally, accommodations are provided at the charming La Neige Honkan hotel, offering ski-in/ski-out access to some of the best slopes in the region. Notably, Goddess Retreats has reserved the entire boutique ski-in/ski-out resort exclusively for the Snow Goddess guests, ensuring a private and luxurious experience. This unique arrangement transforms the hotel into a women's only ski chalet, perfectly aligning with the Goddess Retreats style. Guests can choose from a range of room options, including shared two-story rooms, double shared bedrooms, standard private rooms, superior private rooms, and deluxe private suites. Each room is equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay.
"The Snow Goddess Retreat is more than just a ski trip; it's an opportunity for women to connect, inspire, and challenge themselves in a supportive and empowering environment. We have designed this retreat to cater to women of all backgrounds and skill levels, ensuring everyone leaves with cherished memories and new friendships."
Spaces are limited to ensure a personalized and enriching experience for each participant and early bird booking specials are available, offering significant savings and the option to secure a spot with a $900 USD deposit.
For more information, or to book, please visit https://www.goddessretreats.com/goddess-packages/ski-snowboarding-trips-for-women-solo-travel/.
About Goddess Retreats
Goddess Retreats was founded in 2003 with the mission of creating transformative experiences for women in beautiful and supportive environments. Offering a range of retreats focused on wellness, adventure, and personal growth, Goddess Retreats provides spaces where women can reconnect with their inner selves, build meaningful connections, and experience life's joys.
Chelsea Ross, the founder of Goddess Retreats, began her journey with a deep exploration of yoga and meditation in 1999. Influenced by the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda, she became a certified Traditional Hatha Yoga & Meditation Teacher. In 2000, Chelsea expanded her expertise by becoming a life coach through Coach U, offering workshops across Australia and Southeast Asia.
Chelsea’s retreats, from Bali’s serene beaches to Hakuba’s snowy slopes, blend adventure, relaxation, and personal growth. Her dedication to fostering a sense of sisterhood and community has made Goddess Retreats a beloved choice for women seeking meaningful and empowering experiences.
Chelsea Ross
Chelsea Ross
Goddess Retreats
+ +6281353552884
chelsea@goddessretreats.com