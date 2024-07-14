Fort Bend, Nacogdoches Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance

AUSTIN – Homeowners and renters in Fort Bend and Nacogdoches counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Beryl.

Eligible applicants may qualify for serious needs assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Previously, residents of Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties were designated for FEMA Individual Assistance.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at X.com at x.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.