Burlington Family Dental Centre Introduces Botox Therapy for TMJ Relief

Burlington Family Dental Centre is offering Botox therapy to help patients with TMJ disorder symptoms, such as chronic headaches, facial pain, and submandibular gland swelling.

Burlington, ON, July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The temporomandibular joint (TMJ) is the small joint in front of the human ear and connects the temporal bone to the mandible. In a healthy person, the hinge allows smooth jaw motion for easier chewing, yawning, and talking. However, TMJ can be impaired due to improper bite (malocclusion), stress, overexertion, tooth grinding (bruxism), and jaw injury. Other causes for this condition are infectious diseases, strenuous exercises, and fractures of facial bone.

Burlington Family Dental Centre offers Botox therapy to alleviate TMJ symptoms. Whether patients are experiencing chronic headaches, worn teeth, facial pain and jaw spasms, jaw clicking (and popping), ear pain, or submandibular gland swelling, the center uses non-surgical and minimally invasive treatment to treat and reduce the pain. The dental office also uses Botox to treat jaw pain and migraines.

Botox for TMJ Burlington treatment is straightforward and does not require hospitalization. At Burlington Family Dental Centre, it starts with a consultation. The dentist may ask questions such as how long patients have experienced headaches, where the pain is, and whether they have tried alternative treatments such as yoga and physio.

The next step is taking measurements of masseter muscles for precision. The dentist also measures a patient's bite and maps out the range of their jaw movements before taking photos. With a better understanding of the condition, the clinic injects in one site, a process that takes around 30 minutes. Afterward, a patient may need one or two more sessions over a couple of months for better results. In addition to being effective, Botox injections by Burlington Family Dental Centre are painless.

Like any dental procedure, Botox has aftercare rules, which Burlington Family Dental Centre shares during consultation. For instance, patients are not supposed to wear heavy makeup, a mask, or a hat for some days. Additionally, they are not supposed to rub or massage the injection site, avoid high-temperature spaces such as saunas and hot showers, or engage in intense physical activities for a few days.

The dental office also offers professional assistance to patients who have lost teeth, broken or cracked teeth, jaw swelling, or other dental emergencies. Whether a person has slipped, tripped, fallen, or been injured in an accident or during sports, they can walk to Burlington Family Dental Centre for assistance. Additionally, patients can schedule appointments for early mornings, evenings, and even Saturdays. Other dental services the clinic offers include teeth cleaning, soft tissue management, wisdom teeth removal, tooth extractions, and various reconstructive and restorative dental procedures.

About Burlington Family Dental Centre

Burlington Family Dental Centre offers a wide range of dental services, from teeth cleaning, clear dental aligners, same-day crown installations, soft tissue management, and teeth removal and extractions. Additionally, patients can book early morning, evening, and Saturday appointments and access walk-in services if they need emergency assistance.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Burlington Family Dental Centre

Contact Person: Dr. Emma D'Souza

Phone: (289) 797-2930

Address: 2025 William O'Connell Blvd

City: Burlington

State: Ontario

Postal Code: L7M 4E4

Country: CA

Website: https://www.burlingtonfamilydentalcentre.com/

