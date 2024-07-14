United States Attorney General Merrick Garland to Address National Bar Association's 99th Annual Convention
This is a momentous occasion for the National Bar Association. We are ecstatic and profoundly proud to welcome Attorney General Merrick Garland to our 99th Annual Convention.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bar Association (NBA) is thrilled to announce its 99th Annual Convention, which is currently being held at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada (July 13-19, 2024). This year, we are privileged to host United States Attorney General Merrick Garland as a keynote speaker. Attorney General Garland's address is scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2024, at 11:30 AM in Palace II & III of the Caesar’s Palace Convention Hall.
— Dominique D. Calhoun, President of the NBA
Attorney General Garland will share his insights with NBA members, focusing on the crucial initiatives he and the administration are pursuing to combat hatred, safeguard civil liberties, and uphold democratic values. His participation will be a cornerstone of the convention, offering a profound perspective on the prevailing legal and social issues.
"This is a momentous occasion for the National Bar Association. We are ecstatic and profoundly proud to welcome Attorney General Merrick Garland to our 99th Annual Convention," stated Dominique D. Calhoun, President of the NBA. "His steadfast commitment to justice, equality, and civil liberties deeply aligns with our mission. His presence at our convention is not just an honor but a testament to the significance and impact of our work in today's society."
The NBA's Annual Convention is a premier event for legal professionals, providing a platform for education, networking, and advocacy. This year's convention features a robust program, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all dedicated to advancing the legal profession and addressing the critical issues affecting our communities.
For more information about the NBA’s 99th Annual Convention, please visit www.nationalbar.org.
About the National Bar Association:
Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association (NBA) is the nation’s oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Representing approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students, the NBA is dedicated to advancing the administration of justice and protecting civil and political rights.
