Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Responds to Today's Shooting at Trump Rally

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), has issued the following statement in response to today's shooting at the Trump rally:

“I condemn today’s heinous act of violence against former President Donald Trump. Political violence has no place in our great nation. We must come together and reaffirm our commitment to what unites us as Americans.

My thoughts and prayers are with the former President and the victims of today's incident.”

