Berlin Barracks/ Disturbing the peace

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 12, 2024, at 1343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Title 13 V.S.A. 1027, Disturbing the Peace via Electronic Communication

ACCUSED: Myles Gonthier

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: Jason Grasso

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 12, 2024, at approximately 1343 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks, received a citizen dispute complaint at a residence located in Waterbury. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Myles Gonthier (22). Investigation revealed Myles committed the above-mentioned violation against Jason Grasso (49).

Myles was issued a citation and released at the scene.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2024, at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.