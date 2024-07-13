Berlin Barracks/ Disturbing the peace
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 12, 2024, at 1343 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Title 13 V.S.A. 1027, Disturbing the Peace via Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: Myles Gonthier
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Jason Grasso
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 12, 2024, at approximately 1343 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks, received a citizen dispute complaint at a residence located in Waterbury. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Myles Gonthier (22). Investigation revealed Myles committed the above-mentioned violation against Jason Grasso (49).
Myles was issued a citation and released at the scene.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2024, at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.