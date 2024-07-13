Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,907 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Disturbing the peace

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 24A3004466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                         

STATION: Berlin Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: July 12, 2024, at 1343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury 

VIOLATION:  Title 13 V.S.A. 1027, Disturbing the Peace via Electronic Communication

 

ACCUSED: Myles Gonthier

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Jason Grasso

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

On July 12, 2024, at approximately 1343 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks, received a citizen dispute complaint at a residence located in Waterbury. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Myles Gonthier (22). Investigation revealed Myles committed the above-mentioned violation against Jason Grasso (49).

 

Myles was issued a citation and released at the scene.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2024, at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Disturbing the peace

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more