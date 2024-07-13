Statement by Honourable Cory Deagle regarding the presence of MSX in Bedeque Bay 

CANADA, July 13 - Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement:

“Prince Edward Island has received confirmation of the presence of multinuclear sphere X (MSX) caused by Haplosporidium nelsoni in wild oyster samples collected in Bedeque Bay.

While MSX prevents oysters from thriving, such as decreased rates of growth and increased oyster mortality, there is no human health risk associated with MSX. Island shellfish, including oysters, remain a safe, delicious and nutritious food source.

We are currently focused on working with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to contain the outbreak and limit spread.

The presence of MSX in oysters in Bedeque Bay is devastating news for our province. It isn’t just about the impact on our oyster industry, it is about the livelihood of Islanders, their families and our communities. The Island’s oyster industry is part of our culture and tradition. We are proud to be home to the finest oysters in the world.

This is the first time we have had to deal with MSX in our province and while MSX has been heavily researched over the years, scientists, researchers, and fishers around the globe still do not understand how the disease spreads. It will take time before we know the full extent of the impact on our industry.

We will continue to work with our federal counterparts to keep industry informed on the latest findings of our monitoring work.

While inspection, regulation and control fall under the authority of CFIA and DFO, as the provincial body for aquaculture, the shellfish sectors, and their processors, the provincial government has always been, and will always be, here to support our industries in times of great difficulty. Many of our oyster fishers have given their entire adult lives to the industry – we will continue to be there to support them.”