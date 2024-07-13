Oxfam reaction to Israel's attack on Al-Mawasi "safe zone"

In response to the latest Israeli attack on the Al-Mawasi so-called “safe zone”, as described by Israel, Oxfam’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Sally Abi Khalil, said:

“Once again, we are witnessing the absolute disregard Israel has for Palestinian lives and for international law.

“This heinous approach to warfare, dropping bombs onto tents sheltering displaced civilians, including women and children, who were promised safety, along with the abhorrent complicity of States that continue to arm Israel, must end.

“Nowhere in Gaza is safe - we need a ceasefire now, for arms transfer to Israel to end immediately, and for Israel to be held to account for all violations of international law.”