Matsu Biennial 2023 by Chun Ming Wang, Hou ching Lee and Han Wu Wins Iron A' Design Award in Event Design Category

Innovative Cultural Event Recognized for Outstanding Design and Social Impact by Esteemed International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of event design, has announced Matsu Biennial 2023 by Chun Ming Wang, Hou ching Lee and Han Wu as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Event and Happening Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Matsu Biennial 2023 within the event industry and design community, acknowledging its innovative approach to cultural preservation and social design.
The Matsu Biennial 2023 showcases the relevance of thoughtful event design in revitalizing local industries, engaging communities, and promoting cultural diversity. By aligning with current trends in sustainable regional development and social design, the biennial demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative event planning for various stakeholders. This recognition underscores the importance of event design in driving positive change and fostering cultural identity.
Matsu Biennial 2023 stands out for its unique approach to reviving tangible and intangible heritage through the theme of winemaking. The event features 70 works across 9 curation projects, seamlessly blending contemporary mediums with traditional arts to create immersive experiences. Highlights such as the Underwater Lab and The Island Scene showcase the innovative use of technology, video, sculpture, and site-specific installations, transforming the island into a living museum.
As part of a 10-year, 5-part aspirational plan, the Matsu Biennial 2023 sets the stage for lasting social design foundations. This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a motivation for the organizers and participants to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in event design. The biennial's success in engaging local communities and preserving cultural heritage is expected to inspire future projects and influence industry standards.
Matsu Biennial 2023 was made possible by the dedication and expertise of its organizers and collaborators. Co-organizers Chung-Ming Wang, Hou-ching Lee, Jing-hui Huang, and Xiao-Yun Wu, along with Marketing Coordinator Ayu Cheng and Chief of Operations Hui-Ting Liu, played key roles in the event's success. The curatorial team, consisting of Lee Ro-Mei, Chao Kai-Chih, Eric Chen, Eva Lin, Chang Cheng-Yu, Chang Kuang-Yi, Nakaw Putun, Han Wu, Hung Yu-Cheng, Ella Jheng, Liu Mei-Yu, Tammy Yu-Ting Hsieh, Pilar Tsai, Li-Wei Hou, Liting Liu, Hsieh Shu-Ching, Wang Shih-Yu, Wilma Ku, and Yu-Zheng Ye, brought their diverse expertise to create a truly exceptional experience.
About Chun Ming Wang, Hou ching Lee and Han Wu
Chun Ming Wang, Hou ching Lee and Han Wu are the visionary organizers behind the Matsu Biennial, a groundbreaking cultural event that brings together artists, curators, and volunteers from Taiwan and around the world. Their collaborative approach aims to disrupt local communities through art, revitalize regional development, and enhance island cultural identity. Recognized by international media for its successful translation of battlefield cultural assets, the Matsu Biennial is praised for realizing the goal of transforming Matsu into an "Island Museum."
About Lienchiang County Government and The General Association of Chinese Culture
The Lienchiang County Government and The General Association of Chinese Culture have joined forces to establish a project office dedicated to introducing the Matsu Biennial format, burnishing the regional brand of Matsu, and advancing social design in the region. Their shared mission is to transform the Matsu islands into a sustainable base for art and design, fostering cultural preservation and community engagement through innovative event planning and collaborative partnerships.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the potential to improve quality of life and foster positive change.
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design and drives the cycle of advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
