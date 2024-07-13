Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,907 in the last 365 days.

Burglary / 24A2004794 / St. Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt                           

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5994

 

DATE/TIME: 07-13-24 / 1030 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McAllister Road, Richford

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Brian Barbour

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07-13-24, at approximately 1030 hours, State Police were made aware of a burglary that occurred on Mcallister Road, Richford.  The burglary took place between the evening of 07-12-24 to the morning hours of 07-13-24.  Stolen from the property was a Jonsered 670 chainsaw, with an approximate value of $800. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

You just read:

Burglary / 24A2004794 / St. Albans Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more