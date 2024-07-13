Burglary / 24A2004794 / St. Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A2004794

DATE/TIME: 07-13-24 / 1030 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McAllister Road, Richford

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Brian Barbour

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

On 07-13-24, at approximately 1030 hours, State Police were made aware of a burglary that occurred on Mcallister Road, Richford. The burglary took place between the evening of 07-12-24 to the morning hours of 07-13-24. Stolen from the property was a Jonsered 670 chainsaw, with an approximate value of $800. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans.

