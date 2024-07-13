Burglary / 24A2004794 / St. Albans Barracks
CASE#: 24A2004794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5994
DATE/TIME: 07-13-24 / 1030 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McAllister Road, Richford
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Brian Barbour
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-13-24, at approximately 1030 hours, State Police were made aware of a burglary that occurred on Mcallister Road, Richford. The burglary took place between the evening of 07-12-24 to the morning hours of 07-13-24. Stolen from the property was a Jonsered 670 chainsaw, with an approximate value of $800. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans.
