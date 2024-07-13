Steven Mayer, Amazon Sales Expert, Shares Road to Success with Exclusive Mentorship Program for Amazon Wholesale Sellers

Mayer is a consultant who has helped clients earn millions and leverages years of experience to enable entrepreneurs to succeed in the Amazon marketplace.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Mayer , marketing expert and premier Amazon sales consultant, today announced that he is offering an exclusive mentorship program to help merchants who want the best chance for financial success in the Amazon Marketplace. The program enables people to profit by selling on Amazon using the “Wholesale FBA” model.After having learned what did not work, Mayer discovered the best methods to sell using proven market research. He was successful in his second year of doing business with Amazon, realizing more than $200,000 in sales. He helped clients make millions in total sales for his clients between 2019-2024. He then sold his business for more than one million dollars and became inspired to teach other entrepreneurs the best methods for success.“This is a significant move to further support aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Mayer. “I am thrilled to announce the launch of this program that gets you to success with the Amazon wholesale model. My company offers an exclusive, comprehensive service designed to provide personalized guidance, insider knowledge, and hands-on support to merchants who are driven to succeed in the competitive Amazon Marketplace.”Mayer is well known as the “go to” person in the industry who helps others achieve success. As Mayer said, “I know what I am talking about.” He further explained, “I launched a course to help others as well as establishing an Amazon management company to organize all the 'heavy lifting’ for my clients.” The program is available for an affordable $47 per month.For more information visit https://sjm-consultants.com/ and on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/mrecomking ABOUT STEVEN MAYERSteven Mayer is the CEO of SJM Consultants, LLC, and a premier Amazon consultant on a mission to help people around the world earn financial freedom through successful Amazon businesses.