EB5 BRICS Announces EB-5 Visa Events in India, Dubai, and Singapore in August 2024
Headed by EB-5 advisor Vivek Tandon, EB5 BRICS, a US-based immigration firm to host informative sessions on investment-based routes to American residencyBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 BRICS, a prominent US immigration firm specializing in investor visa programs, has announced a series of exclusive events in India, Dubai, and Singapore this August. These sessions aim to provide ample insights into the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, See here https://www.eb5brics.com They will present a unique opportunity for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to learn about US permanent residency through calculated and strategic investments.
The meetings, scheduled throughout August 2024, will feature exhaustive presentations on the EB-5 visa process, current investment thresholds, and the benefits of pursuing US residency through this program. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with EB5 BRICS founder Vivek Tandon, Esq., a US-qualified attorney and investment banker with extensive experience in investment-based immigration.
Tour Itinerary:
Singapore: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach
August 2-4, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. daily
Pune, India: JW Marriott Hotel Pune
August 9, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.
Bengaluru, India: JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
August 10-12, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. daily
Chennai, India: ITC Grand Chola
August 13, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.
Hyderabad, India: ITC Kohenur
August 14-15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. daily
New Delhi, India: JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity
August 16-21, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. daily
Dubai, UAE: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
August 22-26, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. daily
Doha, Qatar: JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha
August 27-28, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. daily
Hong Kong and Riyadh: Dates to be announced
All meetings will be held on the Executive Floor of each venue, offering one-on-one consultations. Due to limited availability, interested parties are encouraged to schedule their meetings in advance.
EB5 BRICS has been guiding immigrant investors with EB-5 and E-2 visas since 2014. Many of their investors have already progressed to the Green Card stage and have received their capital back from their EB-5 investments. The firm's all-inclusive methodology covers evaluation of investment opportunities, legal support, and ongoing guidance throughout the immigration process. The establishment also collaborates with EB-5 Regional Centers, direct investment specialists, EB-5 lawyers, immigration practitioners, and U.S. Government agencies. They conduct thorough due diligence on every project proffering to protect investors' financial interests.
The upcoming gatherings will address specific considerations for different demographics, including options for international students on F-1 visas and alternatives to the H-1B visa process. These sessions provide an opportunity for potential investors to achieve valuable cognizance of the EB-5 program and explore how it can benefit their families. Participants can expect to receive first-hand information about the EB-5 visa and how it specifically works for them through various investment projects. EB5 BRICS also recognizes the unique needs of Indian, Emirati, and Singaporean investors, extending tailored advice and language support in Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, interested parties can visit the EB5 BRICS website https://www.eb5brics.com/ or contact their nearest office in the USA, India, or Dubai.
Follow in https://x.com/eb5brics
About EB5 BRICS
EB5 BRICS is a top US immigration firm helping investors obtain Green Cards and citizenship in the USA through immigrant investor programs. With a focus on the EB-5 and E-2 visas, the firm delivers complete support to investors pursuing permanent residency in the United States. Led by Vivek Tandon, Esq., EB5 BRICS provides expert guidance on project selection, legal compliance, and the entire immigration process, ensuring a smooth journey to US residency for its clients.
Contact Details
Name: Vivek Tandon
Organization Name: EB5 BRICS LLC
Organization Address : 8383 Wilshire Blvd #800, Beverly Hills, CA 90211, USA
Phone number: +1 213 319 6015
Organization email address: info@eb5brics.com
Vivek Tandon
EB5 BRICS LLC
213 319 6015
email us here