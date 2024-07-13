SINGAPORE, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 13, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supported by East Blue

OKX Wallet is now supported by East Blue, a revolutionary platform designed to enhance the functionality and accessibility of Bitcoin. This integration allows the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly connect to East Blue via the OKX Wallet web extension.

To connect to East Blue, users can simply select ‘Connect Wallet’ and ‘OKX Wallet,’ then log into the OKX Wallet via web extension on Chrome or Firefox.

East Blue brings a host of benefits to its users, including:



1000x Cheaper and Faster Transactions: East Blue significantly reduces the cost and increases the speed of transactions on the Bitcoin network. Seamless User Experience: East Blue is designed to offer a seamless user experience, allowing users to manage their digital assets and engage with the Bitcoin ecosystem without the technical complexities often associated with blockchain technology. Unlocking a 1 Trillion USD Bitcoin Economy: East Blue aims to unlock significant economic potential by making Bitcoin more than just a store of value. Multi VM and Multi Chain Support: East Blue supports multiple virtual machines (VMs) and blockchain networks, including WebAssembly (WASM)/Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Bitcoin Layer 1 (L1)/Layer 2 (L2) solutions.



The integration of OKX Wallet with East Blue enhances the interoperability and ease of transferring digital assets, providing users with a secure and efficient way to participate in the next generation of Bitcoin solutions.

