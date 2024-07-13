Segway-Ninebot Launches e-Motorbike Series Transforming Australians' Commute

Segway announces three models of E-motorbikes coming to Australia in August

Sydney (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Segway-Ninebot, one of the world's leading manufacturers of micro-mobility solutions, is announcing its new e-Motorbike range with three models coming to Australia. Segway-Ninebot is leading the electric evolution in transportation and innovation whilst putting the fun back into the ride. The Segway-Ninebot e-Motorbike range consists of the flagship E300SE, the E125S and the E110S. This range will bring to the Australian commuter a high-quality, high-tech and eco-friendly solution to their commute.

The Segway-Ninebot range makes the transition to an electric motorbike simple, offering the latest in smart connectivity with Segway-Ninebot app integration, state-of-the-art motor design and safety features along with Smart Battery Management.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Segway-Ninebot Australia as we announce our range of e-Motorbikes," Gino Casha, Head of Segway-Ninebot Australia said. "We're thrilled to be launching into the Australian electric vehicle category by introducing a range of sleek, stylish and innovative e-Motorbike's that will make commuting easier, economical and more enjoyable. Segway-Ninebot has been a leader in transportation for many years, our team has taken their expertise in this field to deliver a premium quality e-Motorbike experience. We can't wait to see the positive impact they will have on people's daily lives."

Travel Further and Faster with the Segway E300SE

The E300SE e-Motorbike offers a smooth, comfortable, driving experience perfect for commuting in all urban terrain. Equipped with a 10kW power motor, the E300SE reaches a max speed of 105km/h, accelerating from 0-50km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a range of 130km*. Thanks to the innovative RideyGo smart functions riders can remotely turn their E300SE on and off, lock and unlock, track and analyse vehicle performance through the Segway-Ninebot app. The E300SE is equipped with two 2000WH removable batteries and can support an additional third battery to increase the range by up to 50%. Charging time is 4.5hrs to 80% and 5.5hr to 100%. State-of-the-art safety features including dual-channel ABS and EABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System) ensures grip remains at its best under heavy and emergency braking. Thanks to assist features including cruise control, hillhold control slope park, assist pushing and one-touch reverse, the commute has never been easier.

The Everyday Rides, E125S and E110S

The E125S and E110S are designed for the urban explorer. The dual removable battery, E125S is equipped with a 3.5kW power motor reaching a maximum speed of 45km/h and with a range of 108km. E125S charging time is 2.4hrs to 80% and 4hr to 100%. The single removable battery, E110S is equipped with a 1.8kW power motor with a range of 57km. E110S charging time is 3hrs to 80% and 4hr to 100%. Commuters will enjoy a comfortable ride with extra-large and extended seat cushions perfect for two and a large storage seat bucket. With dual-channel braking combined with EABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System) and Smart Connectivity features accessed through the Segway-Ninebot app, riders have access to real time information, such as GPS positioning, how much range is left and Airlock which means commuters no longer need to use a key to start their ride.

Pricing and Availability

Segway-Ninebot's new e-Motorbike range is available to test ride and pre-order now, for delivery in August.

Introductory offer pricing: The flagship E300SE is $8,990, E125S is $6,990 and E110S is $4,990, all pricing is ride away and includes on-road costs. All three e-Motorbikes are learner and provisional rider approved.

The e-Motorbike range is available to test ride** at these premium dealer locations:

New South Wales:

Cyclecraft, Bondi

Scooteria, Stanmore

Scooter Central, Brookvale

MotoCity, Wollongong

Central Coast Motorcycles, West Gosford

Victoria:

Moto Sparta, Fiztroy North

South Australia:

Scootaround, Fulham

Chargd Electric Motion, Campbelltown

Queensland:

Segway-Ninebot, Townsville

e-move bikes, Noosaville

iScoot, Underwood

West Australia:

Ace Scooters, Balcatta

Scooter Shop, Freemantle

Australian Capital Territory:

With the mission of "simplifying the movement of people and things while making life more convenient and interesting," the global tech company Segway-Ninebot has been deeply involved in the field of service robots and intelligent short-term transportation. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot continuously develops and improves its products to respond to new micro-mobility solutions in big cities around the globe. For more information, please visit au.segway.com.

Instagram: @Segwayninebotaus

Facebook: Segway Ninebot Australia

YouTube: @Segway_Ninebot_Australia

TikTok: @segwayninebotaus

*Typical range: The accumulated range of the vehicle tested at 45km/h with 165 lbs (75 kg), 77 °F (25 °C), wind speed ≤ 3m/s on a paved road until no more power remains.

** Not all three e-Motobikes are available to test ride at each dealer location.

Source: Segway-Ninebot APAC

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024