Cumberland County Mixer: Connect, Network, and Grow
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Quarter Welcome to Cumberland County Mixer is set to take place on Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Seven Horsemen Billiards, located at 715 W. Rowan Street. This community event is hosted by Jerome Scott, The Insurance Guy, and ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul, known as The Mo You Know.
This mixer offers a unique opportunity for residents of Cumberland County and surrounding communities to come together, connect, and build meaningful relationships. New members to the area or a long-time resident, this event provides a platform to meet new neighbors, potential clients, customers, and business partners.
Free admission allows everyone to enjoy an evening of fun and productive networking. This event promises to be a fantastic occasion to expand your network, discover new opportunities, and enhance your community ties. Don’t miss the chance to make valuable connections that could lead to new contracts and business growth.
Come out to Seven Horsemen Billiards on July 18 and experience the vibrant spirit of Cumberland County's community. Networking has never been so fun and accessible!
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know
+1 844-664-7697
