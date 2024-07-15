ShaDonna 'Mo' McPhaul Announces 910 Music Bingo: An Evening of Diverse Musical Entertainment
Located at 715 W. Rowan Street, Seven Horsemen Billiards will be the place to be for music lovers and bingo enthusiasts alike.FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul will host 910 Music Bingo, an event designed to offer a unique and entertaining experience for music enthusiasts. The event will take place at Seven Horsemen Billiards, located at 715 W. Rowan Street, Fayetteville, NC, starting at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available for $25.
910 Music Bingo combines the traditional game of bingo with a diverse range of musical genres. DJ Intense will provide the music, covering genres such as hip-hop, gospel, southern soul, heavy metal, country, and pop the 3rd Sunday of each month. The evening will be hosted by Mr. Two-6 and The Mo You Know, ensuring an engaging and lively atmosphere.
Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of food and beverages while participating in the event. Prizes will be awarded throughout the evening, adding an element of excitement to the experience.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Seven Horsemen Billiards, 715 W. Rowan Street, Fayetteville, NC
Ticket Price: $25
Music bingo is an innovative twist on the classic game, replacing numbers with music clips. Participants will mark their bingo cards based on the songs they hear, making it a fun and interactive way to enjoy music. This format is accessible to all music lovers, regardless of their familiarity with traditional bingo.
The event aims to bring together a diverse group of people, all united by their love for music. By featuring multiple genres, 910 Music Bingo ensures that there is something for everyone, creating an inclusive environment that celebrates musical diversity. This event is perfect for friends, families, and anyone looking to enjoy a night of music and fun.
About ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul:
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul is a dedicated event organizer known for creating memorable experiences within the Fayetteville community. Her events are characterized by their attention to detail and entertainment value, bringing people together for enjoyable and engaging activities. With a background in organizing community-focused events, ShaDonna has a reputation for ensuring that attendees have a memorable and enjoyable time.
What to Expect at 910 Music Bingo:
Variety of Music Genres: Attendees can expect to hear a diverse range of music, ensuring that there is something for everyone.
Exciting Prizes:Prizes will be awarded throughout the evening, adding an extra layer of excitement.
Engaging Hosts:The event will be hosted by Mr. Two-6 and The Mo You Know, known for their dynamic and entertaining hosting style.
Delicious Food and Drinks: Seven Horsemen Billiards offers a range of food and drink options to enjoy during the event.
Community and Fun: The event provides an opportunity to connect with fellow music lovers in a fun and relaxed setting.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ShadonnaMcPhaul.com. Follow on social media for updates and event details.
Media Contact:Shadonna McPhaul
Email: shadonnamack@me.com
Website: ShadonnaMcPhaul.com
This release aims to inform the public about the upcoming 910 Music Bingo event. For further details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Shadonna “Mo” McPhaul at the provided contact information
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know
+1 844-664-7697
