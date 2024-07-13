7/12/24 – BOARD OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES DENIES OHANA KAYAK RENTALS REQUEST FOR CONTESTED CASE HEARING

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2024

BOARD OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES DENIES OHANA KAYAK RENTALS REQUEST FOR CONTESTED CASE HEARING

(HONOLULU) – The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) today denied Janell Jensen, dba Ohana Kayak Rentals, a contested case hearing over its April 26, 2024 decision to impose fines and prohibit Jensen or Ohana Kayak Rentals from obtaining any Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) use permits for 24 months.

DOBOR’s Oʻahu staff and officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) observed Jensen offering and/or delivering for-hire, kayak rental equipment on multiple occasions, including on Sundays and federal holidays, without a valid commercial use permit (CUP). Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR) require anyone conducting commercial activities in state ocean waters to have a valid CUP. Additionally, under HAR, all commercial ocean use activities in Kāne‘ohe Bay are prohibited on Sundays and federal holidays.

The DOBOR submittal states, “a proper request for a CCH must be made during the relevant board meeting and must be made to the board. The request must also be followed up with a written petition to the board within 10 days of the board meeting in question.” Jensen submitted only a written petition on April 30, 2024.

The board’s unanimous April 26 decision will stand. Jensen and Ohana Kayak Rentals are responsible for a $35,000 fine in addition to the prohibition of permits for 24 months.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Submitted photos (various dates):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hzovg5158d1g3hlo86zu5/AOxVw89m1hMN-M3SfmHwY6g?rlkey=cpl41ar6r49r3m4sf08l3y2px&st=jq5fxqxn&dl=0

Media Contacts:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

[email protected]