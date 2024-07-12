Bloom of blue-green algae alert

CANADA, July 12 - The Chief Public Health Office is warning Islanders of the presence of a blue–green algae bloom in Ponds Road Pond, Belle River. Blue-green algae may form scum on the surface of freshwater ponds or lakes and can cause skin rashes and irritation of the eyes of swimmers.

Humans who ingest water containing blue-green algae while swimming can experience nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea or abdominal cramps.

Pet owners are also advised to keep their animals from drinking water from Ponds Road Pond.

The Chief Public Health Office and the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action will continue to monitor the situation and the public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

For information on blue-green algae, please visit: Blue-Green Algae (Cyanobacteria).

