Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the market opens in Santiago on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.



On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (11:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by Gabriel Moura, Itaú Chile’s Chief Executive Officer; Rodrigo Couto, Itaú Chile’s Chief Financial Officer, and Claudia Labbé Montevecchi, Head of IR and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Conference Call Details:

Online registration: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I613621822

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call and a registrant ID.

Webcast:

The webcast will be available through the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/646386783

Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. Following the event, a recording of the event will be available in the same link.

Telephone and Virtual Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants connected through the conference call and through the webcast, where attendees will be allowed to type in their questions - we will read and answer selected questions verbally.



Investor Relations – Itaú Chile IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl