Le Boat Introduces New Skipper for Hire Program for 2025 Season
– To make boating easier for first-time cruisers, Le Boat, private boating vacations in Europe and Canada, announces the launch of it Skipper for Hire program.
Customers, captaining a boat themselves is a new experience. The Le Boat teams provide orientation, safety briefings, and hands-on training to ensure you're fully prepared.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make boating even easier for first-time cruisers, Le Boat, the leader in private boating vacations in Europe and Canada, announces the launch of its innovative Skipper for Hire program.
— Lisa McLean, Long Haul Marketing Manager for Le Boat.
"For many of our new customers, captaining a boat themselves is a new experience. All our boats are easy to drive, and no boat license or prior boating experience is required. The Le Boat experienced base teams provide in-depth orientation, safety briefings, and hands-on training to ensure you're fully prepared," says Lisa McLean, Long Haul Marketing Manager for Le Boat.
Le Boat is dedicated to making boating easy, and their fleet of boats is designed for comfort and ease of use, equipped with a steering wheel for left and right turns, a throttle for forward and reverse motion, and certain boats in the Comfort Plus, Premier, and Luxury categories are also fitted with bow and/or stern thrusters, making these canal boats easier to maneuver.
"Many of our North American guests have expressed interest in having a skipper available as the idea of piloting a boat for the first time can be daunting. In response to this feedback, our Skipper for Hire program aims to enhance the boating experience and provide unparalleled support to our valued guests," Lisa McLean continues. "Whether you're a novice or a seasoned cruiser, our skilled skippers are dedicated to helping our customers feel more confident and ensure their journey is stress-free and enjoyable."
Available exclusively along the picturesque Canal du Midi in France starting in the 2025 season, this new offering aims to enhance the cruising experience. Priced at just US$199 per day, travelers can enlist the expertise of a seasoned Le Boat skipper to accompany them on their maiden voyage. On the first full day of the voyage, the appointed skipper provides guests with hands-on instruction on boat operation, navigation techniques, and maneuvering through locks. This personalized guidance instills confidence, empowering guests to navigate independently for the remainder of their excursion.
Le Boat skippers will accompany guests for approximately seven hours on the first full day of their vacation, starting at 9:00 AM local time after a comprehensive pre-departure briefing. Skippers provide their own lunch and refreshments onboard, and arrangements are made for disembarkation at a suitable location by day's end. Le Boat assumes liability for any accidental damage incurred while the skipper is on board, emphasizing the company's commitment to guest satisfaction and safety.
It's important to note that the Skipper for Hire service is exclusively available on 2025 departures across all boat types. Skippers are stationed along the scenic Canal du Midi, departing from Le Boat bases in Castelnaudary, Carcassonne (Trèbes), Homps, and Port Cassafières. Skippers are proficient in both English and French, catering to a diverse range of travelers. Due to limited availability, early booking is recommended for the 2025 cruising season. If successful, Le Boat plans to expand the program to other cruising grounds in Europe or Canada in future seasons.
Other Reasons to Book Le Boat Early for the 2025 Cruising Season:
• 2025 Early Booking special- please visit LeBoat website - Early Booking specials and savings on budget, comfort, and Comfort Plus boat rentals across Europe. Le Boat’s Horizon Fleet is available for travel in Canada, France, Holland, Belgium, and Germany. Book before September 1, 2024,
• Le Boat’s 2025 Lowest Price Guarantee: Book your 2025 boat rental vacation in Europe or Canada with confidence. If the price drops after you've booked, Le Boat will refund the difference. They guarantee the lowest price up to 90 days before departure.
For more information about Le Boat's Skipper for Hire program and Early Booking offers for the 2025 season, visit USA: https://www.leboat.com/new-season or call 1-800-734-5491.
For more information about Le Boat's Skipper for Hire program and Early Booking offers for the 2025 season, visit. CANADA: https://www.leboat.ca/en/new-season or call 1-800-734-5491.
About Le Boat:
Le Boat is the No.1 provider of inland water boating vacations in Europe, and Canada, bringing together more than 55 years of experience, expertise, and memories. The operator has a fleet of large cruisers available for rent, allowing entire families, and groups of friends, to stay on board and explore their chosen region as they Eat, Sleep, and Live on board their own private boat. No boat license or prior boat experience required.
Le Boat’s partner page:
USA : https://www.leboat.com/contact-us/partner-with-us
Canada: https://www.leboat.ca/en/new-season
call 1-800-734-5491.
