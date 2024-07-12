Submit Release
Senator Bato Dela Rosa on drug link claims by dismissed cop Eduardo Acierto in connection with the House contempt order vs. Michael Yang

July 12, 2024

As far as I can remember, after receiving that information about Michael Yang's involvement in the shabu laboratory that was raided in Davao City sometime 2002 from Col. Acierto, I instructed him, being the deputy director of PDEG at that time, to validate the said info and if validated, make subsequent operations against the subject. But instead of working on his information, he was busy trafficking multibillion worth of drugs via the magnetic lifters that were seized at the Customs warehouse that resulted to the issuance of alias warrant of arrest against him and Former PDEA Deputy Director Ismael Fajardo and the conviction of Customs intelligence agent Jimmy Gavan. Now, I understand why he is attending the house hearing via zoom only.

