July 12, 2024 Hontiveros renews call to declare July 12 as West Philippine Sea Victory Day Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday renewed her call to declare July 12 as West Philippine Sea Victory (WPS) Day to commemorate the historic triumph of the Philippines against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in 2016. "We should celebrate WPS Victory Day every year, not just to remember our 2016 win, but also as a way to assert our just and rightful ownership of the WPS. This is also an opportune time to show our biggest aggressor, China, that the Philippines will stand as one in the fight for our sovereignty. Ipakita natin na hindi niya tayo mapagwawatak-watak," Hontiveros said. In the senator's Proposed Senate Resolution 674 filed in 2023, she stated that that the PCA Ruling held that the Chinese government's claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction, with respect to maritime areas in the WPS encompassed by the so-called "nine-dash line," were contrary to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS). The Ruling also made clear that China had breached its obligations with respect to the Philippines' sovereign rights over its Continental Shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone. "The 2016 victory showed the world that a small country like the Philippines can legally, peacefully, and diplomatically stand up to a big, autocratic country like China. But Beijing's continued threats and intimidation despite the Ruling are also a sober reminder to the world that all those who believe in the international, rules-based order must actively come together to safeguard peace and security across the globe," Hontiveros said. "The recent Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement is a welcome development in our consolidation of multilateral support from the international community. I also hope that we can gather more security agreements with other like-minded countries that want to de-escalate the tensions in the WPS," the senator added. Hontiveros also led the Senate in adopting Proposed Senate Resolution 718, which urged the Executive, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, to exhaust all diplomatic means - including going to the United Nations General Assembly - to stop China's illegal activities in the WPS. "Politics and diplomacy should take the helm. Not water cannons or military-grade lasers or artificial islands. Celebrating WPS Victory Day is another way to exhibit the Filipino people's ability to fight and push back with pride and dignity, not with harassment and disrespect. Ipagdiwang natin ang WPS Victory Day para taon-taong ipagsigawan sa buong mundo: Atin ang West Philippine Sea. Atin ang Pinas," Hontiveros concluded.