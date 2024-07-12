PHILIPPINES, July 12 - Press Release

July 12, 2024 Bong Go aids fire-stricken households in Mambajao, Camiguin Island Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, continues his initiative as he provides support for fire victims on Wednesday, July 10. In his video message, Go underlined Senate Bill No. 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which Go co-sponsored and is one of its authors. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide. "When disaster strikes, it is the poor who mostly suffer. Kailangan natin magpatayo ng mga dedicated evacuation centers na may basic facilities at sapat na emergency supplies, gaya ng tubig, gamot, at relief goods para hindi na sila nagsisiksikan sa mga covered courts o paaralan," explained Go. Furthermore, Go also highlighted that the Bureau of Fire Protection is currently undergoing a modernization program aimed at enhancing its capabilities and readiness in responding to fire-related incidents. Republic Act No. 11589, known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. This law establishes a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other improvements. Held at an evacuation center Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, provided financial assistance, food packs, snacks, water containers, shirts, masks, basketballs, and volleyballs to 20 affected households. Additionally, there were select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. "Noon pa man, pangako ko na kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon, sunog, putok ng bulkan, lindol, bagyo, pupuntahan po namin kayo. Makatulong, makabigay ng solusyon sa mga problema, makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," expressed Go. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy lang akong maghahatid ng serbisyong nararapat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil yan po ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," he added. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also encouraged the fire victims to take advantage of the services offered by the Malasakit Center located at Camiguin General Hospital (CGH) in Mambajao. A one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center provides poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Currently, there are already 165 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide, ready to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos according to the data from DOH.