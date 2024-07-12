PHILIPPINES, July 12 - Press Release

July 12, 2024 Bong Go congratulates graduates at Gordon College's 22nd Commencement Exercises: 'Kayong mga kabataan ang pag-asa ng ating bayan!' On Thursday, July 11, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the 22nd Commencement Exercises of Gordon College in Olongapo City, Zambales, as the guest speaker, addressing a jubilant crowd. "On this occasion, we not only celebrate your academic excellence but also your resilience and determination despite the challenges you faced. Now, here you are, graduating with dreams in hand, ready to face the world with new hope and strength," Go said. Held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center in Zambales, the Commencement Exercise was grouped into two batches. In the morning, 700 students who graduated from the College of Allied Health Studies, College of Computer Studies College of Education, Arts, and Sciences courses heard the video message of Go. Meanwhile, 700 graduates from the College of Business and Accountancy, and College of Hospitality and Tourism Management witnessed Go's message personally in the afternoon. All graduates have received graduation gift packs and congratulatory cards from the senator. Meanwhile, the faculty and staff also received special gift packs. Additionally, the valedictorian and 'class goat' received a watch. Senator Go then congratulated the graduates in his heartfelt speech, expressing his immense pride in their achievements. "To the graduates, I offer my heartfelt congratulations. Sa inyong pagtatapos, isang bagong yugto na ng buhay ang inyong papasukin. Maaaring may mga pagsubok, ngunit tandaan niyo, sa bawat pagsubok ay may katumbas na pagkakataon. Ang inyong edukasyon ay magiging susi sa maraming pinto ng oportunidad," he proclaimed. He emphasized the value of their education, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. "Learning does not end in school; it is just the beginning," Go reminded the students. He underscored the continuous nature of education, encouraging them to keep learning as they step beyond the classroom walls. Special recognition was given to the parents and guardians of the graduating students. Go commended them for their unwavering support, which was crucial to the student's success. He also lauded the faculty members for their commitment to providing quality education and serving as second parents or guardians to the students in school, especially the Officer-In-Charge College President of Gordon College Dr. Imelda DP. Soriano. "Let us also show our love and appreciation to the parents, teachers, and school staff. I also commend the leadership of Gordon College. Your continued perseverance in providing quality education is truly admirable. Thank you for your unwavering guidance and support for these students," Go highlighted. Furthermore, Dr. Soriano thanked Go for his continued support of the institution, especially to the nine scholars of the Senator studying at Gordon College. As a lawmaker and adopted son of the Province of Zambales, Go reiterated his commitment to pushing for initiatives that ensure quality education for all Filipinos. He highlighted Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte. This legislation has been instrumental in making higher education more accessible to Filipinos nationwide. Building upon the successes of RA 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage. He also took pride in being one of the co-authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11984, also known as the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, which was pivotal in fostering a compassionate, inclusive, and robust education system. Likewise, he co-authored and co-sponsored the recently signed RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supplies allowance of teachers. Go also filed SBN 1864, or the "Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act," which seeks to relieve students impacted by unforeseen crises if enacted into law. As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go acknowledged the mental toll that balancing work and studies can take on students. He continues pushing for SBN 1786, aimed at mandating public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices on the campuses. He also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2200, or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. Furthermore, Go highlighted his advocacy for the welfare of the youth as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports. He proudly shared one of his priority measures that he authored and co-sponsored, RA 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. This landmark legislation acknowledges the crucial role of sports and physical education in the holistic development of the youth. "The National Academy of Sports provides an avenue for talented and deserving student-athletes to receive world-class training and education, enabling them to excel in their chosen sports and academic pursuits," he said. The commencement exercises concluded with a renewed sense of hope and determination among the graduates, inspired by Senator Go's words. As they embark on their new journeys, they carry with them the promise of a brighter future for themselves and the nation. "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Go aided displaced and disadvantaged workers in Olongapo City.