Poe on 8th anniversary of South China Sea Arbitral Ruling

The commemoration of our historic victory before the arbitral tribunal becomes even more consequential amid China's belligerent ambitions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The award affirms to the community of nations that rule of law prevails, and that peace and stability can only be attained when founded on rules-based order on the oceans.

Equally important, it upheld the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive economic zone.

Bahagi na ng kasaysayan ang award na ito, hindi na mabubura sa isip ng ating mga kababayan at sa mga kaalyado nating bansa.