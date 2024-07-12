Unleash Your Inner Champion with OLYMPÉ: The Crypto Project Embodying Excellence

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flawless and highly anticipated launch with the CA shared early with the main group newly and freshly IP contract written by the dev, not copied or inspired from any other launch showing the pedigree of the dev initially a whale limiter was on to ensure transparent and fair launch and that everyone as much as possible gets in Bubble map is one of the cleanest in the entirty of the ecosyste.

Distribuition super clean with the largest wallets holding 1.34% max most jeets out. Exchange on day one and more exchanges to come and hopefully tier-one exchanges once we pass audit and catch the eye and establish a bit better.

Narrative based around olympians - sports people striding and thriving to achieve the best - something we all understand in the real work, every single degen trying hard every day to grow their bad for financial prosperity and freedom. we aspire to become better and so does Olympe.

With the olympics around the corner, olympe will get so much free marketing and exposure with everything game, every news and every events olympe, olympians and the olympics will be reminder - Olympe is targeting to grab a spot at the higher meme table and become of the largest and most established memes out there.

Tokenomics



- Symbol: OLYMPE

- Total Supply: 500,000,000,000 OLYMPE

- Liquidity: burned

- Contract: Renounced

- Buy Tax: 0%

-Sale Tax: 0%



Utility - the team is promising utility, details of that have not been shared yet but expecation of them to come out soon



Twitter: x.com/olympe_coin

Website: OlympeCoin.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/olympe_coin

Telegram: https://t.me/OlympeCoin



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.

Eray alkan info-at-olympecoin.com