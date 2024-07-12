Submit Release
Access Changes to Portion of North Cumberland WMA

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing access changes to a portion of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area (NCWMA).

Due to new property ownership, the area known as Titus Creek will no longer be open year-round, nor will it continue to be a travel route to old Highway 63.  NCWMA staff have been able to ensure that the area will continue to be open seasonally during big game hunts (spring turkey, elk, and deer seasons) for hunters only.  A gate will be erected at the primary entry point off Highway 63 and another blockage created on the lower end of the Dragon’s Back coming down from the Sand Mines. Access off Old Highway 63 will remain open for use.

TWRA is working with local riders and authorities to create an alternate route down the Old Highway 63 side to potentially create a loop for riders. Off Highway Vehicles will only be permitted in the Titus Creek area for the purpose of hunter access during the relevant seasons. There is no set timeline for the development and creation of new trails on the Old Hwy 63 side.

