Bookside Press Authors Shine Bright at Pacific Book Awards 2024
Winners shine in literary excellence and storytelling craft at the prestigious award ceremony.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookside Press, a pioneering force in hybrid publishing and digital advertising headquartered in Canada, proudly announces its authors’ outstanding achievements at the Pacific Book Awards 2024. Revered for amplifying the voices of talented writers worldwide, Bookside Press celebrates these authors whose works have garnered top honors in this prestigious literary competition.
Diane S. Vann, author of “Undermining the U.S. Constitution”, has been recognized with the Best Current Events & Politics award. Drawing on her extensive nursing background and political insights, Vann eloquently diagnoses the rise of communism in America as akin to a stealthy, pervasive cancer threatening the nation's foundational values. With a meticulous blend of historical analysis and personal narrative, Vann urges readers to confront these ideological challenges head-on. A graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Vann's career spans health promotion and political advocacy, aligning with her identity as a Frederick Douglass Republican.
The next author, Dr. John Chun, renowned for his expertise in Internal Medicine, receives the Best Health award for “Good Health and Meaningful Travel with Dr. Chun”. His holistic approach to wellness, combined with a philosophy of honesty and hard work, continues to inspire readers globally. With insights drawn from his extensive medical career and personal philosophy, Dr. Chun emphasizes the importance of truth in maintaining physical and mental health. His practical advice encourages readers to listen to their bodies and pursue their aspirations with diligence. Dr. Chun, a distinguished specialist in Internal Medicine, brings decades of expertise to his work, reflecting his commitment to enhancing lives through balanced living and insightful guidance.
On the other hand, Connie Zeno’s “When Lambs Become Lions”, awarded Best Religious book, challenges prevalent misconceptions within Christianity, urging believers to reclaim their true identity as empowered agents of change. Through profound insights and biblical teachings, Zeno calls for a transformative shift from passivity to assertiveness among God's people. Her impassioned message resonates with readers, urging them to embrace their divine purpose and stand firm against adversity. The author, a respected figure in religious circles and founder of ‘Only Believe’ conferences, brings decades of spiritual leadership and teaching experience to her work, fostering growth and spiritual maturity among believers.
Last but not least, Mellanie Crouell, author of “25 Days of Roses”, captures hearts with her Best Short Stories award-winning narrative. Through Marcus's journey to find a special gift for his mother on her birthday, coinciding with Mother’s Day. Facing financial constraints, Marcus takes on various odd jobs in a race against time. Through his endeavors, he discovers valuable lessons about perseverance and the true meaning of love and sacrifice. As a versatile author and poet, the author enriches her community through her literary contributions. A graduate of Southern New Hampshire University and Full Sail University, she balances her writing career with active roles in local schools and her church, embodying a commitment to creativity and community spirit in New Bern, North Carolina.
These award-winning authors exemplify the spirit of independent authorship, crafting narratives that not only entertain but also provoke thought and inspire change. Their dedication to their craft and the unique perspectives they bring to their genres have earned them well-deserved recognition at the Pacific Book Awards 2024.
They also exemplify Bookside Press’ commitment to nurturing literary excellence and promoting impactful storytelling that resonates across diverse audiences. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press continues to elevate its authors' voices, building better brands and ensuring their vital messages are heard loud and clear on the global stage.
For more information about these award-winning titles and their authors, visit Bookside Press' official website and discover the magic of their acclaimed works available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and all book retailers worldwide.
