Airway Clearance Takes a Deep Breath: Market Expected to Reach $922.1 Billion by 2026

Airway Clearance techniques (ACTs) are treatment methods that help people suffering with disorders such as cystic fibrosis to attain a healthier lifestyle.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, The global airway clearance system market size was valued at $652 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $922 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of capital investment, top winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, market size and strategy, competitive landscape and market dynamics.

Airway drainage is a treatment used to clear the nose in patients with respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis and others. A significant increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases has led to an increase in the demand for these devices. For example, according to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), approximately 300 million people worldwide suffer from asthma each year. In addition, COPD, is the third leading cause of death, leading to the death of 3 million people in 2017.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Allergan plc,

Dymedso Inc,

Electromed Inc.,

General Physiotherapy Inc,

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.,

International Biophysical Corporation,

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips),

Monaghan Medical Corporation,

PARI GmbH.,

Thayer Medical

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of airway clearance system market research to identify potential airway clearance system market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global airway clearance system market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Airway clearance therapy are used to lighten or loosen the mucus formed in the lungs of the patients suffering from asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and others. These devices allow the patients to breathe properly and relieve chest pain by lung expansion and clearing the excessive mucus formation. Further, the increased usage of airway clearance systems for the treatment of bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular, is expected to boost the market growth.

By region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air conditioning systems market in 2018, and is expected to - maintain its share in terms of revenue from 2026. This is due to the presence of high quality medical and health facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, due to the increase in chronic diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

The airway clearance system market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global airway clearance system market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

