Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

COLMAR, Pa., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024 after the closing of the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 1, 2024.



The Company also announced that it is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 2, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 440-4182 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 960-0653 outside the U.S. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 1698878. A live audio webcast along with the accompanying presentation materials can be accessed on the Company’s website at investors.dormanproducts.com under the subheading “Events.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website after the call.

