MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“MidWestOne” or the “Company”), parent company of MidWestOne Bank, today announced that its second quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market closes on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 26, 2024.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call may pre-register utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=25afc13e&confId=68332. After pre-registering for this event, you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 (callers located in Canada please dial 1-833-950-0062) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the access code 162387. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.midwestonefinancial.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available within four hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-866-813-9403 within the United States and Canada (all other international callers please dial 1-929-458-6194). The pin to access the telephone replay is 323537. The replay will be available until October 24, 2024.

About MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Category: Earnings

This news release may be downloaded from https://www.midwestonefinancial.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks