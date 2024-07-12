Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: Government Communication Information System Budget Vote 2024/25

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, MP engages the GCIS Budget Vote, 12 July 2024

Honourable House Chairperson and Honourable Members;

Hon. Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni;

Hon Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Ms Khusela Diko;

Honourable Members of the committee;

Acting Director General of GCIS, Ms Nomonde Mnukwa;

Chairpersons of MDDA and BrandSA;

Executive Management of GCIS, MDDA and BrandSA.

Over the last thirty years, we have sought to build a democracy that demonstrably has vibrant contestation of ideas. We have negated the woefully wrong practice of resorting to repression, violent conflict and war. We have built state institutions practically to translate the ideals of freedom into actions that gradually transform, the lives and lived experiences of the very many poor people in our country.

One of these institutions is the Government Communications and Information System. It’s naming proceeds from an important understanding that government is a system; thus its communication ought to be integrative and integrated. So as to provide a systematised approach to the whole of government communication and information; in a manner properly to assert a developmental agenda.

This system, would assist government in communicating its ideas and canvass the ideas of the population; in order to enrich the developmental agenda to which I made mention.

Honourable House Chairperson!

As Samora Machel Said, we too say:

“Aluta Continua

Aluta Continua

The Struggle Continues!!!”

Against what?

The struggle continues against tribalism, ignorance, illiteracy, exploitation, superstition, misery, hunger & lack of clothing. So that one day, we will all be equal”

Honourable House Chairperson

As we work through the next five years of the 7th Government, we too have to boldly declare as Samora Machel did, Aluta Continua! We similarly have to ask the attendant question: “the struggle continues, against what?”

I am certain that you would agree with us when we say: The struggle continues against a pernicious retreat to backward identity politics, that seek to divide our nation.

The struggle continues against hyperbole, misinformation and divisive propaganda intent on driving mainly an anti-government sentiment, an agenda for stereotypes and intolerance. Thus, sowing seeds of civil unrest and blatant disregard for law and

authority.

Honourable Members

The GCIS, was formed primarily as a response to the democratic imperative of freedom of information. It was formed to support the construction of a democratic, free and prosperous society. Thus the GCIS is an important institution in the continuous construction of a free and democratic South Africa based on purposively transformative constitutionalism to which members of the GNU commit.

The information provided by the GCIS to the citizenry ensures that we continue to “Struggle against tribalism, ignorance, illiteracy, exploitation, superstition, misery, hunger & lack of clothing”, as was stated by Samora Machel.

Honourable House Chairperson

It is an honour and privilege for us as the Ministry in The Presidency; to present the Budget Vote for the Government Communication and Information System, in the year that we commemorate 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy.

In the ensuing months, Minister Ntshavheni has requested the GCIS to engage in public campaigns properly to celebrate the achievements of our system of popularly elected democratic governments.

For the first time since the advent of our democracy, no party has been given a singular mandate to constitute a government. For its part, the ANC formed a Government of National Unity together with other partners principally to assert the primacy of our democratic system, our country and the interests of the people as a whole.

Honourable Members,

An immediate priority of the first democratically elected government in 1994, was to change the country’s image and brand to reflect the new society we were and are continuously building. Brand South Africa was established to help reconstruct the country brand and boost our nation’s image and reputation across the globe. It was also tasked with drawing all South Africans together in deeper social cohesion.

The task of Brand SA is to continuously place our nation brand in the imagination of the buyers of products and services in the globe. It is also tasked to contribute to the improvement of our global attractiveness and competitiveness.

A key part of this is the development and implementation of strategic marketing campaigns aimed at promoting the country as an attractive destination for investment, trade, tourism, and study. By way of example, our citruses, our grapes, our wines, our industrial products as well as our tourism products depend on a strong nation brand, successfully to compete in the globally competitive markets.

Honourable House Chairperson,

In 1994, the political economy of media prevalent in the emergent democratic South Africa was riddled with challenges that conditioned the production and consumption of information and ideas. The democratic government had to contend with this reality and set about course to mediate in the tension between public good and capitalist gain. Thus in 2003, the MDDA was born with a task to issue an intervening force in favour of the struggle against ignorance.

Given the apartheid historical reality then, the media industry was highly monopolised, there was limited or no diversity of news or opinion, and the voice of black people in the media was suppressed.

Accordingly, MDDA had to set course for the development of community media, including community television, radio and print media, to allow people at grassroots level to voice their concerns, perspectives and actively participate in our democracy.

The inclusion of local voices ensures that our communities are represented and reflected as part of our diverse nation.

These efforts of the MDDA therefore not only ensure the plurality of views but also allows for the democratisation of the terrain over which the struggle, contestation and cohesion over the meaning of ideas, the essence of culture and materiality of politics is conducted.

The democratisation of the media terrain, is evidenced by the support given to all forms of community media. This includes 321 community radio and community television stations, along with 185 community print projects such as community newspapers, magazines and small commercial print.We do all these things as we do, “so that one day, we will all be equal”.

Honourable Chairperson,

The budget we are presenting today expresses our determination to look to the future. In the 2024/25 financial year, we have set aside R186, 716 000 (One Hundred and Eighty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Sixteen Thousand) for Brand SA and R38, 568 000 (Thirty Eight Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Eight Thousand) for MDDA.

Over the next coming years, the communication and information system of government would have to continue to engage in the process of building a national consensus and build a bigger South African picture.

Addressing members of the media, the erstwhile GCIS CEO, Mr Joel Netshitendze said in part: “ as many have pointed out, a nation without national consensus is like a house destined to collapse on the shifting sands of illusion.”

We are as a generation, owe it to our forebears and the next generation, to ensure that this nation doesn’t collapse!

Aluta Coninua!!!

Ke a leboga!