Minister Senzo Mchunu outlines priorities for Ministry of Police in seventh administration, 15 Jul

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the new members of the National Executive for the seventh administration, the Ministry of Police comprising the Minister, Mr Senzo Mchunu, as well as two Deputy Ministers, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo will convene a media briefing to take the public and media into confidence, over the Ministry’s priorities as far as the safety and security of the country is concerned.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing, scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 15 July 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield

Media enquiries; 
Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi 
Ministry spokesperson
0765230085

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 
SAPS Spokesperson 
0820408808

