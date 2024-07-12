Puʻainakō Street repaving work extended through August 2024

Main, News Posted on Jul 12, 2024 in Highways News

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for work on the Puʻainakō Street Resurfacing Project.

Due to a 60-day suspension during seabird fledgling season, 48 weather-related unworkable days and construction delays, the new estimated completion date for this project is August 2024. A previous release stated the estimated completion date was May 2024.

The continued work on Puʻainakō Street is a daily single-lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for repaving. Special duty police officers will be on-site to direct traffic during the alternating lane closure.

To ease impact to the surrounding schools subsequent work on this project is to be completed as nightwork throughout August 2024, between the hours of 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Work dates will be announced as scheduled.

Remaining work on Puʻainakō Street includes: the installation of speed humps, loop detectors and striping.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

