East Buffalo Affordable Housing Development Opens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of Apartments at the Lyceum, a $23.6 million project that transformed a historic former school, the St. John Kanty Lyceum, in East Buffalo into 42 energy-efficient affordable apartments and a community service hub. The project brings much-needed affordable housing to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood of East Buffalo, including 12 units of supportive housing set aside for formerly homeless survivors of domestic violence.

“The transformation of this historic former school into affordable, energy-efficient homes is part of our ongoing commitment to building a more affordable future for East Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “Apartments at the Lyceum provide low-income individuals and families with much-needed affordable housing and connect survivors of domestic violence and others in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood to the resources they need to succeed.”

Redeveloped by Community Services for Every1 (CSE1), with Edgemere Development, the project involved the renovation of the historic St. John Kanty Lyceum building at 97 Swinburne Street, as well as ten adjacent lots. The school's classroom and offices have been converted into 42 affordable apartments, with 12 units specifically designated for survivors of domestic violence, 5 fully ADA accessible apartments and 2 apartments for those with audio/visual disabilities.

The former school’s kitchen, cafeteria, and activity room were renovated into an accessible community space to provide inclusive recreational programming, culinary arts, healthy eating education, independent living, and pre-vocational job readiness training services for those enrolled in services with CSE1. The project's design celebrates many of the original building’s distinct architectural designs and finishes, including the historic auditorium’s vaulted ceiling.

The Lyceum is the first Clean Energy Initiative project to complete construction. The Clean Energy Initiative (CEI) program, a collaboration between New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), provides direct injection funding and technical support for clean energy projects in affordable housing. As part of the requirements of the CEI program, the building no longer uses any fossil fuels onsite.

As part of the building's modernization and decarbonization efforts, it is also designed to meet the requirements of NYSERDA’s New Construction Housing Program. Energy-efficient elements supported by NYSERDA include ENERGY STAR(R) or equivalent appliances, increased insulation, and the installation of new lighting, HVAC systems, windows, and roofs. The building also includes low-flow plumbing fixtures and provides an EV charging station. The Apartments at the Lyceum project also meets 2020 Enterprise Green Communities criteria.

Over the last five years, HCR has built or preserved more than 11,000 affordable homes in Erie County. The Apartments at the Lyceum project continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

Funding for the project includes $2.5 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP), as well as HCR’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program that generated approximately $8 million in equity, a $3.6 million in subsidy from HCR’s Housing Trust Fund and $250,000 from HCR’s Community Investment Fund. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits that are estimated to provide $7 million in equity, and Clean Energy Initiative funding of $525,000 is made available through a partnership between HCR and NYSERDA for improved decarbonization scopes of work. The city of Buffalo awarded $750,000 in HOME funds.

Empire State Development provided $500,000 through the Better Buffalo Fund. Aiming to create vibrant, mixed-use, high-density neighborhoods, the $40 million fund focuses on supporting projects that encourage density and growth along transportation corridors and revitalize neighborhood commercial districts.

Operating funding is being provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative through OTDA. CSE1 is providing support services, such as case management, financial counseling, workforce development, and referrals to health, child care, and public benefit services.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The opening of Apartments at the Lyceum creates much-needed affordable housing in East Buffalo and provides formerly homeless survivors of domestic violence in Erie County with stable housing with easy access to support services they need to thrive in their community. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for supporting projects like Apartments at the Lyceum that expand the supply of permanent supportive housing options across New York State, strengthen our communities, and help break the cycle of homelessness for vulnerable New Yorkers.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The Lyceum is the perfect example of how New York’s transition to a more sustainable, energy-efficient housing market is benefitting cities like Buffalo. This $23 million development benefitted from our Clean Energy Initiative and turned a former school building and several vacant parcels into 42 affordable, climate-friendly, modern apartments as well as a community center that will serve the surrounding neighborhood for years to come. We thank Governor Hochul and our many state and local partners for bringing this historic project to fruition.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We’re proud to partner on projects like this in Buffalo and across New York State that help advance the Governor’s important affordable housing initiative. Through resources like the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program, developers are encouraged to invest in our historic fabric and bring our neighborhood buildings back online in new and exciting ways. I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing stable, affordable, and equitable housing and thank the many project partners for recognizing the value of historic resources such as this.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA’s New Construction program supports improving access to energy efficient, low carbon buildings that increase resiliency and overcome the impacts of our changing climate. The Apartments at Lyceum shows how multiple resources from the public and private sector can come together to help vulnerable New Yorkers thrive in modern, healthy, affordable living spaces that are close to community services and needs.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul is taking on the historic housing crisis with projects like the Apartments at Lyceum. The goal is to build 800,000 homes in the next decade by incentivizing new construction and setting local housing targets in communities including East Buffalo. We welcome residents to their new apartments with a hope that they thrive as they enjoy living, working, and socializing in their new neighborhood.”

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “Affordable housing is the most critical need for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, and domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness for women. We thank Governor Hochul for understanding this and investing the resources to increase availability of safe, supportive housing in Erie County for survivors to begin their journey towards healing. OPDV is a proud to uplift the voices of survivors and advocate for a system that is survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive as part of our work on the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.”

Assemblymember Monica Wallace said, “Projects like the Apartments at the Lyceum provide a critical solution to the housing shortage crisis. This facility will be a place to call home for dozens of families struggling to find affordable housing, including survivors of domestic violence. Additionally, the project showcases New York's leadership toward a greener and cleaner environment by ensuring that the new facility will operate free of fossil fuels. This project is a win for Buffalo residents and a win for the environment. I commend Governor Hochul for her leadership in addressing both climate and housing issues with this project.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Affordable housing is a critical need all across Erie County and it takes strong partners and visionary leadership to address it. I thank Governor Hochul for her focus on this pressing issue and for investing in energy efficient affordable housing here. These investments are life-changing for the families and individuals who now will have safe, affordable homes to follow their own American dreams from. Additionally, this project injects new life into a disused former school and reinvigorates the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, building a stronger community for all.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and her Administration for supporting needed affordable housing opportunities in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The St. John Kanty Lyceum is another project that shows the State’s commitment to providing additional quality affordable housing.”

President and CEO of Community Services for Every1 Mindy Cervoni said, “We are incredibly appreciative of the funding designated for affordable and supportive housing, which has allowed Community Services for Every1 to create Erie County's first permanent supportive housing program of this kind at Apartments at the Lyceum. This initiative allows us to assist individuals with factors contributing to their housing instability. Developing affordable housing in communities of need remains a priority for Community Services, and we are grateful to our partners for helping us bring this project to fruition.”