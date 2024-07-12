Celebrate Plastic-Free July with Leaf Burrito: A Sustainable Solution for Reducing Plastic Waste
The Leaf Burrito flattens like a tarp to collect yard waste. Users then zip the belly and edges together to contain the debris. Handles make it easy to move the Burrito to the curb.
Leaf Burrito®, the innovative reusable solution for yard waste collection, is proud to celebrate Plastic-Free July by helping homeowners reduce their reliance on single-use plastics.
As the world focuses on minimizing plastic waste, Leaf Burrito offers a practical and eco-friendly alternative for yard maintenance, making it easier than ever for individuals to participate in this global movement.
Leaf Burrito: A Green Solution for a Greener Planet
Plastic-Free July is a global movement that empowers millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution. By choosing to refuse single-use plastics, participants contribute to cleaner streets, oceans, and communities. Leaf Burrito aligns perfectly with this mission by providing a reusable, durable yard waste collection bag that eliminates the need for plastic bags.
The Leaf Burrito is a patented, heavy-duty mesh yard bag featuring industrial YKK® zippers and ergonomic handles. Designed to lay flat for easy loading of yard debris, the bag can then be zipped up to contain sticks, grass, mulch, hedge clippings, weeds, and leaves. Its innovative design not only replaces single-use plastic and paper bags but also offers numerous benefits for homeowners, landscapers, and municipalities.
How Leaf Burrito Supports Plastic-Free July
1. Eliminates Single-Use Plastics: By switching to Leaf Burrito, homeowners can significantly reduce their use of plastic bags for yard waste. This aligns with the goals of Plastic-Free July, encouraging sustainable practices that protect the environment.
2. Enhances Composting Efforts: The mesh design of the Leaf Burrito allows organic material to breathe, preventing premature decomposition and contamination of composting streams. It ensures that only organic materials enter the compost, supporting healthier soil and plant growth.
3. Improves Safety and Convenience: The ergonomic handling system of the Leaf Burrito provides a safer and more efficient way to manage yard waste. It keeps workers safe from bees, snakes, poison ivy, and thorns while offering an easy-to-use solution for residents.
4. Supports Municipal Sustainability Initiatives: Many cities, including those in and around Leaf Burrito's headquarters in Charlotte, NC, have approved the use of Leaf Burrito for yard waste collection. This approval helps municipalities reduce plastic waste and promotes the use of sustainable alternatives.
Join the Movement: Purchase Your Leaf Burrito Today
In celebration of Plastic-Free July, Leaf Burrito is encouraging homeowners, landscapers, and communities to make the switch to reusable yard waste bags. Leaf Burritos are available for purchase at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in North Carolina (Asheville, Charlotte, Concord, and Matthews) and Florida (Tampa and Sarasota) as well as online.
By choosing Leaf Burrito, individuals can take a proactive step towards reducing plastic waste and supporting a healthier planet. Municipalities, home owners associations, or other organizations can make bulk orders by contacting Leaf Burrito directly and exploring options for customization of their Leaf Burritos.
About Leaf Burrito
Leaf Burrito® is a reusable yard waste collection solution designed to replace single-use plastic and paper bags. With its durable, twice-patented design, Leaf Burrito offers a sustainable, efficient, and safe way to manage yard debris. Major organizations such as Duke University, The Venetian Resort, Vanderbilt University, University of Kentucky, Hubbell, UNC Charlotte, Belmont University, and Marquette University have incorporated Leaf Burrito into their sustainability programs.
For more information about Leaf Burrito and to purchase your own, visit www.leafburrito.com.
