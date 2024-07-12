Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,497 in the last 365 days.

Hair Loss Solutions, Beauty Tips Covered In "Beyond The Scalpel" Podcast

Beyond The Scalpel w/ Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since debuting last month "Beyond The Scalpel," hosted by the esteemed Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine of Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, has captivated listeners worldwide.

The latest episodes have focused on hair loss, wedding beauty tips, male cosmetic surgery, and eye & brow procedures


Episode 005: Male Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine explore male cosmetic surgery, focusing on popular procedures such as gynecomastia surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction. Special guest Gerry Cooney, former heavyweight boxing contender and current co-host of "At the Fights" on SiriusXM, shares his experiences and insights on the role of cosmetic surgery in sports and recovery.

Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/male-plastic-surgery


Episode 006: Pre-Wedding Beauty Tips

This episode is dedicated to those preparing for their big day. Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine discuss the best cosmetic procedures and their recovery times to ensure you look your best before saying "I do." Special guest Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CDN, joins to share expert advice on nutrition strategies to enhance your skin, hair, and overall health for your wedding day.

Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/wedding-season-what-to-do-before-the-big-day


Episode 007: Hair Loss Solutions

Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine delve into effective hair loss solutions, covering treatments like hair transplantation, PRP therapy, and topical applications. Special guest Amy Gibson, an Alopecia Advocate and Cancer Hair Loss Expert, offers her expertise on managing and overcoming hair loss, providing hope and practical advice for those affected.

Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/hair-loss-everything-and-anything-you-want-to-know-about-hair-loss-treatment


Episode 008: Eye and Brow Procedures

Explore the latest in eye and brow procedures with treatments like blepharoplasty, brow lifts, and Botox. Special guest Dr. John Huber, CEO of Tripsitter.clinic and mental health professional, discusses the psychological impact of eye appearance on self-perception and emotional well-being.

Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/eyes-what-happens-to-your-eyes-as-you-age-and-what-you-can-do


"We love presenting perspectives that inform and empower individuals," said Dr. Elie Levine, a distinguished board-certified plastic surgeon known for his expertise in facial rejuvenation and body contouring.


For more information, visit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC and follow us on Instagram @plasticsurgerydermatologynyc.


Media Contact:

Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR
+1 516-901-1103
ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

You just read:

Hair Loss Solutions, Beauty Tips Covered In "Beyond The Scalpel" Podcast

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more