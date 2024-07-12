Hair Loss Solutions, Beauty Tips Covered In "Beyond The Scalpel" Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since debuting last month "Beyond The Scalpel," hosted by the esteemed Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine of Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, has captivated listeners worldwide.
The latest episodes have focused on hair loss, wedding beauty tips, male cosmetic surgery, and eye & brow procedures
Episode 005: Male Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine explore male cosmetic surgery, focusing on popular procedures such as gynecomastia surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction. Special guest Gerry Cooney, former heavyweight boxing contender and current co-host of "At the Fights" on SiriusXM, shares his experiences and insights on the role of cosmetic surgery in sports and recovery.
Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/male-plastic-surgery
Episode 006: Pre-Wedding Beauty Tips
This episode is dedicated to those preparing for their big day. Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine discuss the best cosmetic procedures and their recovery times to ensure you look your best before saying "I do." Special guest Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CDN, joins to share expert advice on nutrition strategies to enhance your skin, hair, and overall health for your wedding day.
Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/wedding-season-what-to-do-before-the-big-day
Episode 007: Hair Loss Solutions
Dr. Elie Levine and Dr. Jody Levine delve into effective hair loss solutions, covering treatments like hair transplantation, PRP therapy, and topical applications. Special guest Amy Gibson, an Alopecia Advocate and Cancer Hair Loss Expert, offers her expertise on managing and overcoming hair loss, providing hope and practical advice for those affected.
Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/hair-loss-everything-and-anything-you-want-to-know-about-hair-loss-treatment
Episode 008: Eye and Brow Procedures
Explore the latest in eye and brow procedures with treatments like blepharoplasty, brow lifts, and Botox. Special guest Dr. John Huber, CEO of Tripsitter.clinic and mental health professional, discusses the psychological impact of eye appearance on self-perception and emotional well-being.
Link: https://sites.libsyn.com/531117/eyes-what-happens-to-your-eyes-as-you-age-and-what-you-can-do
"We love presenting perspectives that inform and empower individuals," said Dr. Elie Levine, a distinguished board-certified plastic surgeon known for his expertise in facial rejuvenation and body contouring.
For more information, visit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC
Media Contact:
Ryan McCormick
"We love presenting perspectives that inform and empower individuals," said Dr. Elie Levine, a distinguished board-certified plastic surgeon known for his expertise in facial rejuvenation and body contouring.
For more information, visit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC and follow us on Instagram @plasticsurgerydermatologynyc.
