HealthRecon Connect Successfully Achieves SOC 2 and SOC 3 Compliance

DALLAS, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, a leading technology enabled revenue cycle management solutions provider to US Healthcare Providers, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of service delivery and internal security controls by achieving SOC 2 and 3 compliance.



HealthRecon Connect engaged ControlCase as the official Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company to assist in achieving and maintaining compliance with SOC 2 and SOC 3 for both their physical and cloud environments. Achieving SOC 2 and SOC 3 compliance indicates that HealthRecon Connect has met the stringent regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive data.

A SOC 2 examination is a report on controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy. The reports provide detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process users' data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

SOC 3 reports cover security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. Unlike SOC 2 reports, they are considered general-use reports and can be freely distributed.

“ControlCase's SOC 2 and SOC 3 compliance solutions include a comprehensive range of services that deliver exceptional value. Our offerings guarantee timely compliance and thorough security maintenance.” - Mike Jenner, CEO of ControlCase

“HealthRecon Connect aims to provide cost-effective, innovative, and scalable services and solutions to support healthcare providers in improving cash flow and patient outcomes, along with promoting peace of mind. SOC 2 and SOC 3 compliance allows HealthRecon Connect to continue achieving these goals with the security of rigorous compliance” - Denver Fernando, CEO of HealthRecon Connect.

About ControlCase

ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cyber security, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost effective, and comprehensive in both on-premises and cloud environments.

For more information, please contact Mark Cline at mcline@controlcase.com or visit the company website at www.controlcase.com.

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

For more information, please write to info@healthreconconnect.com or visit www.healthreconconnect.com