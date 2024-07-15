IDS Taps Electroninks for Specialized Metal Complex Inks
Leading aerosol printing technology manufacturer partners with Electroninks for advanced printed microelectronics production
Having a materials partner with expertise in crafting and supplying customer-ready inks for aerosol printing is crucial to our success and Electroninks provides that to IDS and our customers.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electroninks, the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced a business partnership with IDS, Inc. (Integrated Deposition Solutions) for advanced printing on 3D surfaces and printed microelectronics, such as sensors and antennas. IDS will now use Electroninks metal complex inks after both companies worked together to test printing longevity, fine feature printing, and a newly designed in-situ UV curing system.
— Dov Phillips, sales manager at IDS
When evaluating metal complex inks, IDS had a long list of requirements for a partner in reference to the properties of their inks. Specifically, these inks had to be super stable, cause zero nozzle clogging, set up once without the need for additional recalibration, be suitable for low-temp applications, be capable of printing microelectronics (super fine resolution) with less than 10um line printing, and have a high aspect ratio. To fit the company’s needs, IDS chose Electroninks metal complex inks.
Electroninks’s silver inks are formulated for aerosol printing and for applications that require high conductivity and low curing temperatures. The ultrasonic inks are also capable of fine line <20 um printed features. Electroninks’ new particle-free gold ink is designed specifically for non-contact aerosol jet printing of high-conductivity traces on 3D surfaces.
“Successful demonstrations for our clients is a three-part formula involving the deposition machinery, the printing material, and the application design,“ stated Dov Phillips, sales manager at IDS. “Having a materials partner with expertise in crafting and supplying customer-ready inks for aerosol printing is crucial to our success and Electroninks provides that to IDS and our customers.”
“We are proud to collaborate with IDS to support our mutual customers. The combination of Electroninks’s revolutionary metal complex inks and the cutting-edge precision of IDS Nanojet system brings a broad array of solutions for the advanced packaging and additive manufactured electronics,” stated Yuan Gu, Director of Applications at Electroninks. “This is another example of Electroninks working hard with our ecosystem printing partners to bring total solutions to customers.”
About Electroninks
Electroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.
Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.
About IDS
IDS is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico (www.idsnm.com) and has several patent positions in the field of aerosol printing. The innovative, self-contained aerosol print head is unique and delivers superior print results. The NanoJet print system is available as a sub-system for integration in a broad spectrum of motion platforms or can be provided complete in a desktop configuration for laboratory and prototype uses.
