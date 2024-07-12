Montgomery County Councilmembers Mink, Jawando, Sayles and Advocates to Hold Press Conference on Reparations Bill to Reinvest Recreational Cannabis Revenues in Communities of Color Harmed by War On Drugs

MARYLAND, December 7 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 12, 2024

From the Offices of Councilmembers Kristin Mink, Will Jawando and Laurie-Anne Sayles

Final vote on legislation establishing the County’s Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund expected on Tuesday, July 16

Montgomery County Councilmembers Kristin Mink (District 5), Will Jawando (At-Large) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (At-Large) will hold a press conference with community advocates after the expected vote on Bill 4-24, Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund – Established, on Tuesday, July 16. The legislation will allow Montgomery County to access revenues from the state fund of the same name created by Maryland’s Cannabis Reform Act of 2023.

Bill 4-24 creates a community-led advisory board to draft an application process for community-based initiatives to support populations harmed by the so-called “War On Drugs,” and make recommendations to the County on how the funding should be distributed.

Speakers will include representatives from ACLU of Maryland and Racial Justice NOW.

What: Press conference for bill establishing the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund to support populations harmed by the War on Drugs.

Who: Councilmembers Kristin Mink (District 5) Will Jawando (At-Large), and Laurie-Anne Sayles (At-Large); Hashim Jabar - co-executive director, Racial Justice NOW; Olivia Spaccasi - ACLU of Maryland; and other community representatives.

When: Tuesday, July 16 at 12 p.m.

Where: 4th floor conference room, Council Office Building (100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850 - Visitor Information).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on July 16 to Frankie Fritz - Director of Communications (Office of Councilmember Mink) at [email protected] or 240-389-4677.

# # #