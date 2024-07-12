Submit Release
Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on July 15 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, December 7 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 12, 2024

On Monday, July 15 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters. 

Council President Friedson will discuss two upcoming Planning, Housing and Parks Committee briefings. The first briefing will cover Governor Wes Moore’s housing package which was signed into law in April. The second briefing will highlight Design for Life standards and incentives that aim to create accessible home designs for all ages and stages of life in Montgomery County.  

Additionally, Friedson will discuss the Council’s scheduled vote on Bill 7-24, Landlord-Tenant Relations, Tenant Protection and Notification, and Tuesday’s public hearings on three proposed Montgomery County Charter amendments. 

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).   

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on July 15 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.  

# # #

Release ID: 24-255
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
